Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage five highlights

After a frantic and nervous first few days of the 2018 Tour de France, the riders will face their first few hills of the race on Wednesday’s 204.5km stage between Lorient and Quimper.

With five classified climbs and numerous other unclassified ascents during the stage, the riders face a tough day in the saddle as they make their way through Brittany.

The hilly profile is combined with a flat but technical finish in Quimper, where the likes of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and perhaps even Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) will back themselves to get over the hills and contest a sprint.

However the numerous ups and downs could present a chance for the breakaway to stay away, or for punchy riders such as Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) to attack before the finish. Also keep an eye out for local hero Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) to try something.

General classification riders like four-time winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the likes of Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) will all just be hoping to get through the day unscathed and hopefully with fresh legs ahead of Thursday’s uphill finish on the Mûr de Bretagne.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.