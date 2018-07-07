Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage one highlights (video)

The 2018 Tour de France kicks off with a 201km road stage along France’s Atlantic coast from Noirmoitier en l’Île to Fontenay-Le-Comte.

The stage is almost certain to end in a bunch sprint, with the riders such as Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) all trying to be in the mix, while Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) will be hoping to repeat his performance on the opening day of the 2016 Tour de France where he took the yellow jersey at Utah Beach.

As for the general classification contenders, defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the likes of Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Tom Dumoulin will all just be hoping to get through the day unscathed and without any drama.

The 2018 Tour de France starts in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.