Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage three highlights

After a frantic and nervous opening two stages of the 2018 Tour de France, stage three see the riders face a 35.5km team time trial starting and finishing in the city of Cholet.

The route heads west out of the city with a gentle climb to start, with the only other test being a slightly steeper climb towards the second time check after 26.5km.

However for the most part the roads are flat and untechnical , and with light winds forecast expect to see some lightening fast times from those at the front of the field.

With crashes having shaken up the first two days, some of the strongest teams are off early, with Mitchelton-Scott, Team Sky, and BMC Racing setting off in the first five teams, while other contenders such as Team Sunweb and Quick-Step Floors will be rolling down the start ramp later on.

For some of the general classification contenders, this will a golden opportunity to gain time towards the yellow jersey, or just to regain time lost in the opening days.

Team Sky are the odds-on favourites to take the stage win, a result that would put Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey and help Chris Froome regain some of the time that he lost on stage one, while a victory for BMC Racing will see they yellow jersey go to Greg Van Avermaet or Tejay Van Garderen.

However other big names with weaker teams will be looking to limit their losses on the day, with Dan Martin hoping that his UAE Team Emirates squad can avoid conceding too much time so early on.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.