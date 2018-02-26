Daryl Impey stands firm at top of UCI WorldTour ranking

Latest UCI WorldTour ranking includes points awarded after the Abu Dhabi Tour and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

South African Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) has kept his position at the top of the latest UCI WorldTour ranking, which has been updated to include points awarded to riders after Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (February 24) and the Abu Dhabi Tour (February 21-25).

Impey won the opening race of the 2018 WorldTour – the Tour Down Under (January 16-21) in Australia. The 33-year-old then backed this up with third place at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on January 28 to amass 800 WorldTour points.

Impey’s tally of points means that he is still well ahead of second-placed rider Richie Porte (BMC), who has 460 points. Belgian Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) is third with 400 points.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Michael Valgren (Astana) is now in ninth place after his victory in the opening cobbled classic of the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Tour overall winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is in seventh place with 340 points. Valverde has twice completed the season at the top of the WorldTour ranking – in 2014 and 2015.

Last year’s WorldTour individual rider ranking was topped by Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Despite missing out in Het Nieuwsblad on their home turf, Belgian squad Quick-Step Floors overtake Mitchelton-Scott at the top of the WorldTour team ranking. Bora-Hansgrohe are in third.

WorldTour racing really picks up pace this weekend in Europe, with the single-day Strade Bianche taking place in Italy on Saturday (March 3) and prestigious French stage race Paris-Nice starting from Sunday (March 4-11). Tirreno-Adriatico takes place in Italy from March 7-13.

UCI WorldTour ranking (as of Feb 25)

Individual riders

1. Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott, 800 pts

2. Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing, 460 pts

3. Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors, 400 pts

4. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, 370 pts

5. Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors, 362 pts

6. Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe, 340 pts

7. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, 340 pts

8. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data, 340 pts

9. Michael Valgren (Den) Astana, 320 pts

10. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb, 250 pts

Teams

1. Quick-Step Floors, 1169 pts

2. Mitchelton-Scott, 1056 pts

3. Bora-Hansgrohe, 823 pts

4. BMC Racing, 787 pts

5. Astana, 729 pts