Provisional line-up for the mid-week Belgian one day race
Promoted to a WorldTour race in 2017, the Belgian one-day cobbled semi-classic Dwars Door Vlaanderen (March 28) maintains it’s mid-week Wednesday slot for 2018, however it now takes the place of the Three Days of De Panne in the calendar, following Ghent-Wevelgem and ahead of the Tour of Flanders the following Sunday.
The race, which takes in 12 hellingen and three cobbled sectors is shorter than in previous years, taking in only 180km between Roeselare and Waregem.
Despite falling between two major Classics weekends, Dwars Door Vlaanderen still boasts and impressive provisional start list, with defending champion Yves Lampaert leading a strong Quick-Step Floors team that features Tour of Flanders winner Philippe Gilbert and Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra.
Greg Van Avermaet will lead the line for BMC, as he aims to top his sensational Classics season in 2017.
Luke Rowe (Team Sky) could appear for Sky after making an amazing recovery from a broken leg, with team-mates Ian Stannard, Chris Lawless and Job Dibben, Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin), Dan McLay (EF Education First-Drapac), Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) and Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data) among a plethora of Brits that could feature in the 2018 edition.
Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2018 start list (provisional)
Quick-Step Floors
1. Yves Lampaert
2. Phillippe Gilbert
3.
4. Iljo Keisse
5. Dries Devenyns
6. Zdenek Stybar
7. Niki Terpstra
BMC Racing Team
11. Greg Van Avermaet
12. Jean-Pierre Drucker
13. Stefan Küng
14. Jurgen Roelandts
15. Miles Scotson
16. Tom Bohli
17. Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi
Ag2r La Mondiale
21. Oliver Naesen
22. Romain Bardet
23. Gediminas Bagdonas
24. Silvan Dillier
25. Julien Duval
26. Tony Gallopin
27. Stijn Vandenbergh
Lotto-Soudal
31. Tiesj Benoot
32. Lars Ytting Bak
33. Jasper De Buyst
34. Jens Debusschere
35. Frederik Frison
36. Moreno Hofland
37. Jens Keukeleire
Trek-Segafredo
41. John Degenkolb
42. Jasper Stuyven
43. Giacomo Nizzolo
44. Mads Pedersen
45. Gregory Rast
46. Koen De Kort
47. Boy van Poppel
Movistar Team
51.
52.
53.
54.
55.
56.
57.
EF Education First – Drapac
61. Sep Vanmarcke
62. Matti Breschel
63. Sebastian Langeveld
64. Mitchell Docker
65. Sacha Modolo
66. Tom Van Asbroeck
67. Daniel McLay
Astana
71. Alexey Lutsenko
72. Oscar Gatto
73. Laurens De Vreese
74. Truls Korsaeth
75. Dmitriy Gruzdev
76. Riccardo Minali
77. Magnus Cort Nielsen
Team Sunweb
81. Edward Theuns
82. Søren Kragh Andersen
83. Nikias Arndt
84. Phil Bauhaus
85. Roy Curvers
86. Lennard Hofstede
87. Mike Teunissen
Team Sky
91. Gianni Moscon
92. Kristoffer Halvorsen
93. Christopher Lawless
94. Jonathan Dibben
95. Luke Rowe
96. Ian Stannard
97. Lukasz Wisniowski
UAE Team Emirates
101. Alexander Kristoff
102. Sven Erik Bystrom
103. Simone Consonni
104. Filippo Ganna
105. Marco Marcato
106. Ben Swift
107. Oliviero Troia
Bahrain-Merida
111. Niccolo Bonifazio
112. Borut Bozic
113. Heinrich Haussler
114. Kristjan Koren
115. David Per
116. Luka Pibernik
117. Ivan Garcia Cortina
Katusha-Alpecin
121. Tony Martin
122. Jenthe Biermans
123. Alex Dowsett
124. Reto Hollenstein
125. Viacheslav Kuznetsov
126. Baptiste Planckaert
127. Nils Politt
Dimension Data
131. Edvald Boasson Hagen
132. Nicolas Dougall
133. Benjamin King
134. Ryan Gibbons
135. Jay Robert Thomson
136. Scott Thwaites
137. Julien Vermote
LottoNL-Jumbo
141. Dylan Groenewegen
142. Lars Boom
143. Amund Grondahl Jansen
144. Thomas Leezer
145. Bram Tankink
146. Danny van Poppel
147. Robert Wagner
Bora-Hansgrohe
151. Marcus Burghardt
152. Pascal Ackermann
153. Maciej Bodnar
154. Daniel Oss
155. Lukas Postlberger
156. Juraj Sagan
157. Rüdiger Selig
Mitchelton-Scott
161. Mathew Hayman
162. Jack Bauer
163. Luke Durbridge
164. Michael Hepburn
165. Roger Kluge
166. Luka Mezgec
167. Alexander Edmondson
Veranda’s Willems CT
171. Wout van Aert
172. Stijn Devolder
173. Sean De Bie
174. Michael Goolaerts
175. Aidis Kruopis
176. Huub Duijn
177. Zico Waeytens
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
181. Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
182. Frederik Backaert
183. Tom Devriendt
184. Andrea Pasqualon
185. Dion Smith
186. Wesley Kreder
187. Pieter Vanspeybrouck
Direct Energie
–
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
201. Christophe Laporte
202. Dimitri Claeys
203. Hugo Hofstetter
204. Cyril Lemoine
205. Bert Van Lerberghe
206. Michael Van Staeyen
207. Kenneth Vanbilsen
Israel Cycling Academy
–
Sport Vlaanderen-Beloise
221. Piet Allegaert
222. Aimé De Gendt
223. Maxime Farazijn
224. Milan Menten
225. Christophe Noppe
226. Jonas Rickaert
227. Aaron Verwilst
WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
231. Alex Kirsch
232. Kenny Dehaes
233. Ludwig De Winter
234. Kevyn Ista
235. Franklin Six
236. Lukas Spengler
237. Maxime Vantomme
Aqua Blue Sport
–