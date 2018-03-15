Provisional line-up for the mid-week Belgian one day race

Promoted to a WorldTour race in 2017, the Belgian one-day cobbled semi-classic Dwars Door Vlaanderen (March 28) maintains it’s mid-week Wednesday slot for 2018, however it now takes the place of the Three Days of De Panne in the calendar, following Ghent-Wevelgem and ahead of the Tour of Flanders the following Sunday.

The race, which takes in 12 hellingen and three cobbled sectors is shorter than in previous years, taking in only 180km between Roeselare and Waregem.

Despite falling between two major Classics weekends, Dwars Door Vlaanderen still boasts and impressive provisional start list, with defending champion Yves Lampaert leading a strong Quick-Step Floors team that features Tour of Flanders winner Philippe Gilbert and Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra.

Greg Van Avermaet will lead the line for BMC, as he aims to top his sensational Classics season in 2017.

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) could appear for Sky after making an amazing recovery from a broken leg, with team-mates Ian Stannard, Chris Lawless and Job Dibben, Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin), Dan McLay (EF Education First-Drapac), Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) and Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data) among a plethora of Brits that could feature in the 2018 edition.

Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2018 start list (provisional)

Quick-Step Floors

1. Yves Lampaert

2. Phillippe Gilbert

3.

4. Iljo Keisse

5. Dries Devenyns

6. Zdenek Stybar

7. Niki Terpstra

BMC Racing Team

11. Greg Van Avermaet

12. Jean-Pierre Drucker

13. Stefan Küng

14. Jurgen Roelandts

15. Miles Scotson

16. Tom Bohli

17. Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi

Ag2r La Mondiale

21. Oliver Naesen

22. Romain Bardet

23. Gediminas Bagdonas

24. Silvan Dillier

25. Julien Duval

26. Tony Gallopin

27. Stijn Vandenbergh

Lotto-Soudal

31. Tiesj Benoot

32. Lars Ytting Bak

33. Jasper De Buyst

34. Jens Debusschere

35. Frederik Frison

36. Moreno Hofland

37. Jens Keukeleire

Trek-Segafredo

41. John Degenkolb

42. Jasper Stuyven

43. Giacomo Nizzolo

44. Mads Pedersen

45. Gregory Rast

46. Koen De Kort

47. Boy van Poppel

Movistar Team

51.

52.

53.

54.

55.

56.

57.

EF Education First – Drapac

61. Sep Vanmarcke

62. Matti Breschel

63. Sebastian Langeveld

64. Mitchell Docker

65. Sacha Modolo

66. Tom Van Asbroeck

67. Daniel McLay

Astana

71. Alexey Lutsenko

72. Oscar Gatto

73. Laurens De Vreese

74. Truls Korsaeth

75. Dmitriy Gruzdev

76. Riccardo Minali

77. Magnus Cort Nielsen

Team Sunweb

81. Edward Theuns

82. Søren Kragh Andersen

83. Nikias Arndt

84. Phil Bauhaus

85. Roy Curvers

86. Lennard Hofstede

87. Mike Teunissen

Team Sky

91. Gianni Moscon

92. Kristoffer Halvorsen

93. Christopher Lawless

94. Jonathan Dibben

95. Luke Rowe

96. Ian Stannard

97. Lukasz Wisniowski

UAE Team Emirates

101. Alexander Kristoff

102. Sven Erik Bystrom

103. Simone Consonni

104. Filippo Ganna

105. Marco Marcato

106. Ben Swift

107. Oliviero Troia

Bahrain-Merida

111. Niccolo Bonifazio

112. Borut Bozic

113. Heinrich Haussler

114. Kristjan Koren

115. David Per

116. Luka Pibernik

117. Ivan Garcia Cortina

Katusha-Alpecin

121. Tony Martin

122. Jenthe Biermans

123. Alex Dowsett

124. Reto Hollenstein

125. Viacheslav Kuznetsov

126. Baptiste Planckaert

127. Nils Politt

Dimension Data

131. Edvald Boasson Hagen

132. Nicolas Dougall

133. Benjamin King

134. Ryan Gibbons

135. Jay Robert Thomson

136. Scott Thwaites

137. Julien Vermote

LottoNL-Jumbo

141. Dylan Groenewegen

142. Lars Boom

143. Amund Grondahl Jansen

144. Thomas Leezer

145. Bram Tankink

146. Danny van Poppel

147. Robert Wagner

Bora-Hansgrohe

151. Marcus Burghardt

152. Pascal Ackermann

153. Maciej Bodnar

154. Daniel Oss

155. Lukas Postlberger

156. Juraj Sagan

157. Rüdiger Selig

Mitchelton-Scott

161. Mathew Hayman

162. Jack Bauer

163. Luke Durbridge

164. Michael Hepburn

165. Roger Kluge

166. Luka Mezgec

167. Alexander Edmondson

Veranda’s Willems CT

171. Wout van Aert

172. Stijn Devolder

173. Sean De Bie

174. Michael Goolaerts

175. Aidis Kruopis

176. Huub Duijn

177. Zico Waeytens

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

181. Guillaume Van Keirsbulck

182. Frederik Backaert

183. Tom Devriendt

184. Andrea Pasqualon

185. Dion Smith

186. Wesley Kreder

187. Pieter Vanspeybrouck

Direct Energie

–

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

201. Christophe Laporte

202. Dimitri Claeys

203. Hugo Hofstetter

204. Cyril Lemoine

205. Bert Van Lerberghe

206. Michael Van Staeyen

207. Kenneth Vanbilsen

Israel Cycling Academy

–

Sport Vlaanderen-Beloise

221. Piet Allegaert

222. Aimé De Gendt

223. Maxime Farazijn

224. Milan Menten

225. Christophe Noppe

226. Jonas Rickaert

227. Aaron Verwilst

WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect

231. Alex Kirsch

232. Kenny Dehaes

233. Ludwig De Winter

234. Kevyn Ista

235. Franklin Six

236. Lukas Spengler

237. Maxime Vantomme

Aqua Blue Sport

–