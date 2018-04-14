Silver and bronze for Wales as Australia dominate Commonwealth Games road races

Steele Von Hoff took victory for the host nation in the men's race while Chloe Hosking scored gold in the women's

Wales’ Jon Mould and Dani Rowe claimed silver and bronze medals respectively in the Commonwealth Games road races on Saturday.

Mould, who was riding with the support of Team Sky’s Luke Rowe, was part of a small finishing group that contested a sprint for victory on the 168.3km course.

The 27-year-old was sat in second wheel behind Australia’s Cameron Meyer heading into the home straight, launching his sprint first ahead of the host nation’s favoured sprinter, Steele Von Hoff.

But while Mould was able to hold his sprint ahead of the five other riders attempting to contest a medal in the group, he couldn’t do anything about Von Hoff, who waited late at 50m to go to accelerate past Mould and claim the gold medal.

South Africa’s Clint Hendricks was able to sprint in for third place and the bronze medal.

There was further success for Australia in the women’s race, where Chloe Hosking took victory ahead of New Zealand’s Georgia Williams in second and Dani Rowe in third.

Hosking was able to claim the gold, eight years after she’d taken silver in the road race, thanks to a strong Austalian team that committed to setting her up for a sprint finish.

Like the men’s race, the women’s race came down to a severely reduced bunch at the end, with Rowe being led out by her team-mate Elinor Barker.

But Hosking led from the front after getting a final lead out from Tiffany Cromwell, launching her sprint first and never looking danger of being over taken.

Williams was closest to her just behind, while 27-year-old Rowe was able to hold off the remaining two riders in the group to claim third place and the bronze medal; a result she was delighted with.

“It’s not just my medal, it’s all of the girls’,” Rowe said after the race. “I feel like I’ve been waiting a long time for a bit of success. I’ve been working hard on the road for a few years now.”

The road races are the last cycling events of the Commonwealth Games 2018 on the Gold Coast, with the Games concluding on Sunday.

Results

Commonwealth Games 2018, men’s road race (168.3km)

1 Steele Von Hoff (Aus), in 3-57-01

2 Jon Mould (Wal)

3 Clint Hendricks (RSA)

4 Mark Downey (Irl)

5 Hayden McCormick (NZl), all same time

Commonwealth Games 2018, women’s road race

1 Chloe Hosking (Aus), in 3-02-18 (112.2km)

2 Georgia Williams (NZl)

3 Dani Rowe (Wal)

4 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl)

5 Sarah Roy (Aus), all same time