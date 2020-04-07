Alé launches clothing made from recycled plastic

As the war on plastic gains ever increasing momentum around the world, cycling apparel brand Alé has taken matters into its own hands by manufacturing a range of performance kit made from 90 per cent recycled fabrics, yarns and elastics and have a low environmental impact

The Green Road garments, which are part of Alé’s spring/summer 2020 collection, and will be available to buy early next year, consist of jersey, bib shorts and socks, and have just been thoroughly road tested by the Alé-Cipollini team at this years Giro Rosa, considered the hardest stage race in the women’s UCI calendar.

A significant percentage of the fabrics used are certified by the Global Recycle Standard (GRS) a non-profit organisation engaged in certifying products obtained from recycled materials.

Green Road jersey

The main fabric in the Green Road jersey is Microforato Light Green, which is GRS certified, and has been designed to improve ventilation as well as being quick-drying thanks to the breathable Micro Back Green fabric. The race-cut jersey also includes raw-cut sleeves, made in Skin 120 Green material, which Alé says adds to the overall aerodynamics without constricting rider movement.

It’s good to see that Alé’s Green Road jersey eco credentials haven’t been at the total sacrifice of function, with the inclusion of three back pockets,all with a reflective insert to be more visible on the road and a fourth eco pocket on the right side for empty gel/bar wrappers.

Green Road bib shorts

The Green Road bib shorts uses Denali Green fabric (also GRS certified), which claims high elasticity and good muscular compression and are teamed with Green Elastic for the leg gripper that Alé says fits like a second skin.

On top, the bib straps are made in Kimball Green, a mesh-like fabric with a high elasticity and endurance, and promise to stay in place without constriction.

Alé has fitted bib shorts with a new Green 4H pad, which uses a recycled green Lycra on the top layer. The 12mm foam is shaped to protect both on road and off-road, and is perforated by 3mm holes which should assist breathability.

Green socks

The capsual collection is finished with 16cm cuff socks made in Green yarn (again GRS certified), which Alé says are breathable and light.

Environmentally sound

Each garment in the range has a UPF50+ protection and some green details that highlights the eco-friendly spirit of this collection.

Alé has also confirmed that it is working on the creation of a new biodegradable poly bag and packaging for the jersey and bib shorts.

The official launch takes place at Eurobike in early September, and garments will be available to buy from spring 2020.