18 tips for finding winter motivation to ride

Don't let cooler weather keep you off the bike, there are plenty of ways to keep the enthusiasm high

Male cyclist riding outside in the winter
(Image credit: Future)
Andy Turner
By
published
in Features

The road season has ended, the weather has turned, and dropping temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere can be mirrored in motivation levels.

As a cycling coach, to pros and amateurs, I've seen it countless times - the mercury drops, and so does the enthusiasm for long, hard miles.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1