Aiming to 'shape the future of American cycling,' Justin Williams launches a race series of his own
The Circuit Racing International Tour (CRIT) series is the second multi-million dollar investment in American cycling this year
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Following the launch of his third team, the Austin Aviators, L39ion of Los Angeles's Justin Williams today announced the creation of a new race series, the Circuit Racing International Tour (CRIT).
CRIT is a partnership between's William's company, Williams Racing Development (WRDevo), and Wasserman Ventures, which is an offshoot of the powerhouse talent agency Wasserman.
Williams has a long-standing relationship with Wasserman, having been represented by Wasserman Executive Vice President, Action Sports & Olympics Travis Clarke for the last five years.
The CRIT series is a joint, multi-million dollar investment in cycling with the aim to "shape the future of American cycling" — the second investment of this kind this year.
The CRIT announcement comes just weeks after the inaugural National Cycling League race, which carries a similar dream for the sport of cycling in America and also formed its own teams.
The WRDevo teams notably declined to be part of the NCL yet reasons for not participating in the series were not shared publicly. It appears they were busy creating a league of their own.
With CRIT, Williams' promises to promote the spirit of competition, embrace sportsmanship and share the love of bike racing.
“CRIT is the culmination of a lifetime of dedication and passion to the sport of cycling, and is our shared vision for what the future of cycling can look like,” said Williams.
“It's always been about the journey and the people we’ve met along the way. For years we’ve been striving to create an inclusive and competitive environment that brings out the best in people. We are building what we couldn’t find: a stage that welcomes riders from all walks of life, encourages competition at the highest level, and above all inspires the next generation of riders to ensure the legacy of our sport.”
While information regarding schedules, the race format or athlete participation is not yet available, we do know that the 2023 series will consist of three races held at iconic mainstream sport venues in 'major markets'.
“CRIT has been a long time in the making, but we wanted to ensure we did it correctly and aligned with some of the most powerful operators in the sporting community to give it the greatest opportunity for success,” said Travis Clarke.
“Wasserman has had a very successful relationship with Justin over the years, and we’re excited to explore the next step by bringing Justin’s vision for the future of cycling to light through the launch of CRIT.”
Since launching Williams Racing Development (WRDevo) in 2018, Williams has founded three teams — L39ion of Los Angeles, Miami Blazers and Austin Aviators—; held the the buzzworthy Lion's Den race in 2021 and now launched his own race series.
With a focus on diversity and representation and through the power of sports, WRDevo aims to build a stronger, more connected, and more vibrant global cycling community.
More to come.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
Everything you need to know about the Netflix series Tour de France: Unchained
The new eight-part series will be released online on 8 June
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
‘Quietly confident’ Ethan Hayter takes Tour de Romandie stage two win
British rider dethrones fellow track team pursuit team-mate Ethan Vernon to take GC leader’s jersey
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Denver Disruptors dominate National Cycling League debut race
The all-new National Cycling League (NCL) made its debut with 50 furiously fast laps in the heart of Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday, April 8.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Fan-first, gamified bike racing: the NCL readies for its debut as domestic teams get on board
Ever since the National Cycling League (NCL) announced its formation last fall, the big question has been: who will race in this all-new approach to American bike racing?
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Watch: Canyon unveils a very Miami Canyon Aeroad CFR, custom-made for the Blazers
Bicycle manufacturer, Canyon Bicycles, today unveiled a Miami Blazers’ custom Canyon Aeroad CFR, meant to serve as a visual representation of Miami’s vibrant culture
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Nebraska to host the inaugural USA Cycling Gravel National Championship
A stars and stripes jersey is up for grabs alongside the largest gravel prize purse in American cycling history and entry into Gravel Worlds
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Newly formed NCL teams to make their debut at Tucson Bicycle Classic
Newly formed Denver Disruptors and Miami Nights NCL teams will make their debut at Tucson Bicycle Classic and tackle a full season of NCL and domestic racing
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Maryland Cycling Classic set to return to Baltimore on September 3, 2023
Maryland Cycling Classic set to make its return to Baltimore on September 3, 2023
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
L39ION of LA and The Miami Blazers have no intention to partake in the National Cycling League
As the National Cycling League, and its all-new take on American bike racing, readies for kick off on April 8th, two of two of America's biggest criterium teams announce their non-participation
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Developing great bike racers and good people - Jonathan Vaughters and Rusty Miller have big goals for the EF Education-ONTO junior program
In partnering with the ONTO Junior Racing Program, EF Education becomes the only WorldTour program with a junior team.
By Jessica Alexander • Published