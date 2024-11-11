Bike subscription business to close due to 'escalating costs'

Buzzbike has operated in Manchester and London since 2016, but will halt its fleet this week

A person riding a Buzzbike in a city
(Image credit: Buzzbike)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Bike subscription pioneer Buzzbike will shut down its services this week, as a result of economic challenges in the cycling industry.

Founded in 2016, the company has supplied its fleet of city bikes and e-bikes to residents in London and Manchester at a monthly cost, helping 20,000 people cycle in its eight-year lifespan.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

