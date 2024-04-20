Bring Bob Marley along for your next ride with State Bicycle’s 4/20 collaboration

The collection pays homage to Bob Marley’s enduring legacy as a global cultural icon promoting peace, love and unity.

A man of color with long dreadlocks stands over the top-tube of the State Bicycle Co. 4130 Road+ Bob Marley-edition bike.
(Image credit: State Bicycle Co)
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

State Bicycle Co.,known for its fun collaborations, announced today a Bob Marley-themed collection of two bike frames, a hemp storage bag, accessories and apparel - just in time for 4/20

“The collection pays homage to Bob Marley’s enduring legacy as a global cultural icon promoting peace, love and unity,” says a representative of State Bicycles. “This unique collaboration…aims to capture the spirit of freedom, movement and sustainability, reflecting Marley’s commitment to social and environmental causes. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1