Bring Bob Marley along for your next ride with State Bicycle’s 4/20 collaboration

State Bicycle Co.,known for its fun collaborations, announced today a Bob Marley-themed collection of two bike frames, a hemp storage bag, accessories and apparel - just in time for 4/20.

“The collection pays homage to Bob Marley’s enduring legacy as a global cultural icon promoting peace, love and unity,” says a representative of State Bicycles. “This unique collaboration…aims to capture the spirit of freedom, movement and sustainability, reflecting Marley’s commitment to social and environmental causes.

The most chill pieces of the Marley collection are a Klunker bike complete with a printed Marley signature, hemp saddle and frame bag.

The Klunker bike (Image credit: State Bicycle Co.)

The loudest item of the collection, is the so-called Klunker bike, which is a retro-style ride combining the best of beach cruisers, mountain bikes and BMX bikes. It features a steel frame and fork, complete with a five-year warranty, a v-bar-style handlebar that is 30” wide, a 42t chainring with 22t coaster-style cog, coaster brakes (just push backwards to stop!) and flat, MTB-style platform pedals.

The Klunker and hemp frame bag combination retails for $500.

If you’re looking for a sleeker but still definitely chill ride, State Bicycles has you covered with the 4130 Road+ Marley model (an upgrade from the 4130 Road) complete with a Marley signature print, hemp saddle and Lion insignia. The 4130 Road+ features a double-butted 4130 chromoly frame, eight-speed down-tube shifting system and a 44t chainring with an 11-28 cassette.

The 4130 Road+ (Image credit: State Bicycle Co)

The 4130 Road+ can also accommodate up to 700x35c tires, meaning you can get a bit adventurous on this model and follow the call of the road less traveled.

This steed comes in both a black and a tan base and has five different size options to suit riders from 5’1” to 6’6”. The 4130 Road+ retails for $600.

If committing an entirely Marley-themed bike doesn’t suit you, you can purchase the hemp frame bags, limited-edition bar tape or Marley-themed top caps to jazz up your current ride.

Both the frame and bar bags feature water resistant zippers and hemp fabrics, while the top caps both feature iconic images of Marley himself.

(Image credit: State Bicycle Co)

Lastly, display your Marley fanship with one of the 10 jersey and tech tee options, three cargo bibs and three cycling cap colors. Whether you want to simply wear the colors of reggae with pride or go a step further and show off your appreciation for Mary Jane, there is an apparel option in this collection for all levels of Marley - and 4/20 - fans.

(Image credit: State Bicycle Co)

Jerseys and tech tees range from $60 to $80, cargo shorts are $90 and the cycling caps are $20.