Crankalicious bike cleaning gift box released

The Essex hand produced bike cleaning boxset is here to service the bike in your life

Crankalicious has produced a new ‘gift box’ designed to provide everything you need to keep your bike spick and span.

Containing seven bottles of 100ml products to degrease, wash, cleanse and protect your most precious bike throughout the year, the gift box even comes with a leather and vinyl cleanser for saddle and handlebar tape.

The beautifully presented Classic Gift Box from Crankalicious looks more akin to an expensive box of toiletries for human consumption, but it could still be the ideal present for the one closest to your heart – your bike of course.

Established in 2015 by cyclists Dom Colbeck and Tony Heatherington, Crankalicious produces a range of hand made and ethically packaged bike cleaning products, and were this year named the official bike care partner for UCI Continental Team Wiggins.

Tony Hetherington, company co-founder, explained: “We founded the Crankalicious because we love cycling and we like cleaning things!”

“After years of using other people’s products we were struggling to find ones that we were completely happy to use on our beloved bikes so decided to make our own. After considerable and lengthy testing and product development, Crankalicious was born.”

“The range covers all aspects of cleaning and protecting bikes against the elements as well as a range of cycling kit care products too. We’re really particular about ensuring the very best performance in all our products and we always aim for best in class performance.”

Based in Essex, the British made products are produced in small batches of just a few hundred litres at a time, which the brand says allows the production team to be able to keep a close eye on the quality at all times, ensuring that it always meets it’s high finishing standard.

“The kits such as the one featured here give a taste of our range and come in a stylish box. The perfect cycling present” says Hetherington.

All seven products are also available to purchase separately in either the same 100ml from £4 each, or much larger quantities should you want to replenish a specific item.

Costing £25, the Crankalicious Gift Box is available now on it’s website, just in time for, dare we say it, Christmas.