Friday Edit: Play the GB News anti-cycling drinking game and you'll be drunk by lunch time

It was one day after we’d published an opinion piece on why the mainstream media needs to calm the hell down when it comes to comments made by Jeremy Vine, and no less than 24-hours later we were back at it, again. Wednesday news meeting, 10am. We’ve seen yet another piece of anti-cycling vitriol and we’re debating - yes, again - if this specimen of "hashtag-content" designed to play off the never ending apparent culture war between drivers (some of whom cycle) and cyclists (the vast majority of whom drive) is really newsworthy.

In this case, we decide, no.

The news short from "British opinion-orientated news television and radio channel" GB News - titled ‘'You're totally unaccountable' | Driver and cyclist debate over whether bikers are too MILITANT’ - would, however, make for an excellent drinking game should you wish to become paralytic in the minimum amount of time possible.

The premise is simple: down one shot every time a worn-out anti-cycling cliché rolls off the tongue of anyone on the screen.

I’ll kick us off.

Cyclist ‘comes out of nowhere’ (3:23 & 4:27),

Cyclists should ‘obey the laws of the road’ (4:08 & 4:33),

People should ‘do a cycling test before being allowed on the roads’ (5:52),

Cyclists ‘aren’t accountable in any way’ (6:49), because...

...DINGDINGDING...

Cyclists ‘don’t pay road tax’ (6:50),

Cyclists don’t ‘have licenses or registrations’ (7:04), and,

of course - like no drivers ever,

Cyclists 'ride through red lights' (7:19). Bingo.

Granted, we didn't have 'should wear helmets' and 'think they're in the Tour de France', but it's a pretty full house.

The 'debate' ends on the conclusion that cyclists should all have number plates and take proficiency tests. This is an unlikely outcome, considering that number plates alone have been called "absurd and unworkable" by the Labour party, and the Conservative co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Cycling and Walking shrugged off the suggestion, stating: "it is very hard to understand why on earth anyone would even need a conversation about such matters".

Add in the fact that anyone with any understanding of the conversation already knows that ‘road tax’ hasn’t existed since 1937, and it’s abundantly obvious that this so-called balanced debate is more likely to rile up an angry - and uninformed - response than contribute to any practical change. The very real, concrete issue here is that residual anger hanging around in otherwise contented brain matter is extremely unhelpful for people on bicycles, most of whom just want to get from A to B, without being assaulted by a 3,000 pound moving object.

I’m done. So are you, probably, if you decided to partake in the drinking game. Good luck with the rest of your Friday.

For those of you keeping your drinking as responsible and safe as your cycling, here are some of our top headlines for the week…

It's taken several years for another Cycling Weekly writer to come along and join me in pointing out that aero bikes don't feel great for lighter riders, so I'm revelling in the allyship. Thanks, Sam.

Is there nothing that Wout cannot do?

TL;DR: As long as people still keep riding rim brake bikes, however, that might not be as long as you think.

Not sure bike lights are considered a Grand Tour essential for pro riders packing their suitcases pre-race...

How do you stack up against the Cycling Weekly readership? [NB, as a new parent I am, quite substantially, underperforming in terms of hours and mileage vs. the average - this does not come as a surprise. I'll be back.]

News shorts...

Not every interesting piece of news we see makes it into a news story (as per my intro). Here are a few snippets we thought were worth a mention...