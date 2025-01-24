How do I put my bike chain back on if it falls off?

It's a situation we will all encounter at some point – here are the most fuss-free, mess-free ways to sort it

National Championship 2024 Redcar
It happens to the best of us – including the pros
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

In an ideal world, your gears would always be perfectly adjusted, your drivetrain would emit a quietly contented purr, and the whole bike would be so well behaved it'd deserve a rosette.

Unfortunately, back in the real world, a combination of grime, chain wear and time-crunched lives with limited room for bike fettling all contrive to put a stick in the spokes of our perfect scenario.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1