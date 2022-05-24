João Almeida biding his time at the Giro d'Italia: 'Always keep in mind the next days'
The UAE Team Emirates rider is hoping to secure a podium finish as he expects the final day's time trial to be decisive
João Almeida expects the final day time trial of the Giro d'Italia to prove decisive, with the UAE Team Emirates rider recognising he needs to expend his energy smartly over the last week of racing.
Sitting third overall and just 30 seconds back from Giro GC standings leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Almeida indicated the difficulty of the remaining stages means he has to ride with each day in mind. Stage 16, 17 and 20 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia route are all gruelling mountain stages which could shake up the GC, and the Portuguese isn't planning on losing time with misjudged efforts ahead of the final day TT.
“It’s a long week so if you spend all the bullets on Tuesday it’s still a hard week,” Almeida told VeloNews during the rest day on Monday.
“If I feel good [I'll attack], but maybe not on Tuesday. Because there are some really hard days still coming up, especially the day before the TT. I think that’s going to be the real queen stage Saturday. If I feel good, of course, I’m going to try something but always keep in mind the next days.”
Ahead of the 17.4km time trial around Verona on Sunday, Almeida seems confident in his ability to steal some crucial seconds. Arguing he is one of the strongest time trialists of the GC contenders, Almeida also suggests there won't necessarily be a large time difference between riders, meaning it is crucial he gives himself the best opportunity by racing optimally over the next few days.
“It’s quite a specialty time trial, not like a flat city one where it’s more simple,” he said.
“I think the gaps are not going to be that big like they normally are. I think maybe 30 seconds maximum. Of course, I really need I need to have the legs and feel good. It’s a bit relative sometimes.
“There were a lot of corners in the first time trial, and all those corners in a city can be quite dangerous. So, I lost some time. But if we check the data of the straights and the climb, I think I’ll be maybe one of the top guys, but the corners were there.”
Regardless, the 23-year-old isn't placing too much pressure on himself to take the maglia rosa. Having finished fourth and sixth overall at the Giro in 2020 and 2021, respectively, Almeida suggests simply securing a top-three finish would be a success.
“A podium spot would be like a victory for me," Almeida explained.
“I think I’m in the perfect position. I’m 30 seconds from Richard Carapaz. Things have been pretty good. We go to this final week to try to not lose any time, keeping up with the best riders and seeing what we can do."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Who's out of the Giro d'Italia 2022 by stage 16? Dumoulin, López and Bardet among those to abandon
The latest retirements from this year's race
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'The doctors said it would be impossible to come back and race': The story of an incredible journey from hospital to Giro top five
Domenico Pozzovivo currently sits fifth in the GC ahead of a crucial week in the mountains, but his journey to this point has been a struggle
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Mikel Landa still in the hunt for Giro d'Italia pink jersey: 'Everything is going according to plan'
The Spaniard spoke confidently during the rest day press conference on Monday ahead of the final week of racing
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Best of the rest day tweets: Van der Poel starts a culinary war, riders top up their tans, and EOLO have a dance
We will make it through today, I promise
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'This was my most beautiful victory' - Giulio Ciccone overwhelmed by Giro d'Italia win
The Italian powered to an impressive solo victory on stage 15 of the Giro on Sunday
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Stefano Oldani victorious on stage 12 of Giro d'Italia in race dominated by the breakaway
The Italian secured his first-ever career victory by winning at his home Grand Tour on the run to Genoa
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Alberto Dainese sprints to victory on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
The Team DSM rider becomes the first Italian rider to win a stage at this year's Grand Tour in his home country
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Caleb Ewan's struggles continue at 'Giro d'Italia from hell'
The Australian rider seemed dejected on Instagram after finishing over 30 minutes on stage ten
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Biniam Girmay withdraws from Giro d'Italia following podium eye injury
A cork struck the Eritrean in his left eye while he celebrated his historic stage ten victory on Tuesday
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Biniam Girmay creates history with Giro d'Italia stage ten victory
The Eritrean becomes the first black African to ever win a Grand Tour stage
By Ryan Dabbs • Published