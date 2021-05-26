Jos van Emden blames Alpecin-Fenix rider for causing mass pile-up on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The Dutch time trial specialist broke seven ribs in the crash along with multiple other injuries
Jos van Emden has blamed Alpecin-Fenix rider Gianni Vermeersch for causing him a mass pile-up early on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) had to abandon the race with seven broken ribs, lung contusion and multiple cuts and bruises along with it.
Dutchman Van Emden was one of a large number of riders who went down just 3km into stage 15 from Grado to Gorizia, which resulted in the stage being neutralised just as riders were attacking to make the breakaway.
The crash also saw overall contender Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) abandon after suffering a concussion and cuts to his face. Joining them on the abandon list were Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Ruben Guerreiro (EF-Nippo).
>>> Mountain stage of Giro d'Italia 2021 changed due to cable car crash
Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Van Emden said: "Gianni Vermeersch just drove me off the bike. I had already addressed him once in the race about his dangerous riding behaviour. My team-mate Paul Martens saw it happen. Vermeersch suddenly moved to the left. He must have gotten stuck behind my rear wheel.
"I didn't have a chance, couldn't even touch my brakes, when you ride at 65kph or even faster, you bounce nicely on the ground. I already knew it was over when I was still in the air. I still had airtime, as they call it. The blow was enormous. They fell over me, which immediately made me short of breath and felt a terrible pain in my back."
Following the crash in the bunch, the race organisers were quick to stop the race to allow medical staff to attend to the injured riders. By the end of the stage, five riders had pulled out of the race.
Dutch time trial champion Van Emden would have been hoping to make it to Milan as he has history of winning on the final day of the Giro in the time trial, taking stage 21 of the 2017 Giro.
Vermeersch is riding his first-ever Grand Tour along with all but one of his team at this year's race with his team also making their three-week race debut too. The cyclo-cross rider managed fifth place on stage 10, which was won by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
-
-
Egan Bernal will not ride the Tour de France in 2021
The Colombian also says the Olympics is in doubt due to his back pain that forced him out of the Tour de France last year
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
How quickly do you recover when you taper for a race?
The science of tapering can be a minefield, even for the most experienced cyclist.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Egan Bernal will not ride the Tour de France in 2021
The Colombian also says the Olympics is in doubt due to his back pain that forced him out of the Tour de France last year
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mountain stage of Giro d'Italia 2021 changed due to cable car crash
The incident happened on Sunday with the peloton taking a moment of silence before start stage 16 of the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'The war is far from over' at the Giro d'Italia 2021, according to Romain Bardet
The French rider looks to be set for a big push towards the podium spots in the final week of the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal: The plan was to be conservative, but when I’m at the front I like to attack
The Giro d’Italia 2021 leader also shared his thoughts on the Tour de France, Olympics and the Vuelta a España
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Remco Evenepoel vows to work for João Almeida in the final week of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The Belgian lost 24 minutes as his Portuguese team-mate moved into 10th overall
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five things to look out for in week three of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The race is far from over and we still have some huge stages to come - keep an eye out for these moments
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
'Despite the changes it was an epic ride' - Pros react to brutal shortened stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Riders battled through horrific conditions over the 153km route
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'Let's end this Giro d'Italia and then open a debate on where cycling is going nowadays': Vegni speaks out after stage 16 is shortened
The head of RCS said that cycling needed to be 'refounded' due to UCI's 'wrong rules'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •