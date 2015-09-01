Cyclists Dylan Archer and Richard Smith named as Shoreham air crash victims

Dylan Archer and Richard Smith were cycling to the South Downs Way when a Hawker hunter jet crashed into the A27, killing both men

Dylan Archer and Richard Smith were cycling to a friend’s house for a ride along the South Downs Way on August 22 when a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in the Shoreham Air Show crashed into the A27 road, killing both men and nine others.

Archer, 42, of Brighton and Smith, 26, of Hove are the latest victims of the air crash to be named by authorities.

Both men had a passion for cycling, and Smith had formerly worked for a Portsmouth bike shop before starting a job with marketing company ActSmart, which works with a number of companies and organisations within the cycle industry.

Archer was a director of a Brighton IT company, and leaves a partner and two children. According to a family statement issued by Sussex Police, Archer was riding a bike that he had built himself and was heading for his favourite cycling route, Coombes Road and on to the Downs.

The busy A27 was closed for a week to allow a full investigation into the tragic incident, and was partially re-opened to traffic on Sunday (August 30), although remains closed to cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians.

The pilot of the aircraft is in hospital in a critical condition.

Hundreds of people visited a spot near the crash site on Saturday (August 29) to hold a tribute to the victims.