Five affordable cycling holiday destinations you should try

Five of the best affordable cycle holiday destinations

At Bikecation, our philosophy is that you decide where you want go on a cycle holiday, and at what budget. We are, after all, principally a search engine for your ideal cycle holiday. Once you’ve found the destination at the right budget, you can bolt on the kind of support that suits you. Confident with a Garmin? Happy to carry water and nutrition on a ride? Then you don’t need to pay for a guide. Alternatively, if you want sound local knowledgeable and guidance, simply add a guide to your basket when you’re booking online or contact us to arrange it.

You can book with confidence with us, knowing that every part of your journey, from transfers to hotel is completely compatible with you and your treasured partner (we mean your bike). All our hotels we use are cycle friendly, and we have special agreements with the hotels to make sure that you and your bike are looked after and safe.

So, you know you want to ride your bike somewhere abroad, you don’t currently mind where you go and you’re looking to ride somewhere outstanding, at a great value for money price. Below is our guide to our top five affordable destinations with recommended hotels.

Firstly, our top tips:

1. Fly mid- week, to get the best value for money on flights.

2. Fly at less popular times of the day, for even further savings.

3. Go for a short 4-day break rather than a week, taking advantage of our offers where possible.

1. Costa Dorada – Spain

Costa Dorada is a great destination for a budget cycle holiday. We love it. It’s a quieter version of Mallorca. Ryan Air now fly to Reus airport, and it’s a 20-minute transfer to the seaside towns of Salou and Cambrils which have loads of inexpensive accommodation outside the summer season. Prices can be as low as £220 per person for a week, including flights, if you take advantage of Ryan Air’s weekday flights. Check out the Hotel Regente Aragon for great value twin rooms, or the Hotel Calypso for bargain triple rooms.. The riding, particularly in the hills a short distance inland, is first-class.

Best time to go: March to June or September to November

2. Mallorca – Spain

It’s the classic destination for a budget cycle holiday. Get it right and you can bag yourself a bargain stay in Mallorca. There are wide-ranging accommodation options and cheap flights (especially if you go very early morning or very late evening mid-week). We like the Aparthotel Duva and Spa for a good budget room in Port de Pollensa. Prices can be as low as £275 per person, including flights.

Best time to go: March to June or September to November

3. Lourdes – France

Ryan Air also fly to Lourdes. Cheap flights, a 20-minute transfer and plentiful hotel rooms (Lourdes has the more hotel rooms than any city in France outside Paris), make this a great budget destination. From here you can take on several mighty Pyrenean climbs including Tourmalet and Hautacam. There is at least a week’s riding here, climbing a different col each day – if you have the legs, of course. Most hotel rooms in Lourdes are similarly and competitively priced: our pick would always be the Hotel Alba.

Best Time to go: May to September

4. Rimini and Cesenatico – Italy, Adriatic Coast

Fly to Bologna, stay at the Oxygen Hotel or Hotel Lungomare, and ride Pantani country. Avoid the more expensive summer months and Rimini offers great value for money. A ‘middle mountain’ destination, with many short steep climbs, it’s perfect for anyone looking for an alternative to Mallorca.

Best Time to go: March to June or September to November

5. Costa Brava – Spain

Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava is our last, but by no means least, choice for a budget cycle holiday. Avoid the more expensive town of Girona and stay in the Aparthotel Costa Encantada on the coast in Lloret de Mar. Flights and a week’s accommodation starts from £225 per person for an early season, sun-soaked, hard riding break.

Best Time to go: March to June or September to October

By Rob Penn – Author of It’s All About the Bike and avid cyclist.