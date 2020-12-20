Sunday trading: Continental GP 5000 tyres and winter warmers on sale

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s still plenty of cyclists out there looking to grab a bargain for themselves – or a loved one!

The good news is that there are plenty of excellent deals to be had – and we’ve rounded up some of the best.

UK: Continental GP 5000 clincher road tyre twin pack at Pro Bike Kit – £119.98 £69

US: Continental GP 5000 clincher road tyre twin pack at Pro Bike Kit – $159.99 $75.00

These tyres are genuinely excellent and they’ve been reduced at ProBikeKit for some time. We awarded the Conti GP5000s a 9/10, at last review, with the price impacting their score and perhaps losing them the magic 10. At this price, we’d thoroughly recommend them. View Deal

UK: Altura Thermostretch 3 Neoprene Glove at Tweeks £29.99 £20.99

Sometimes you’re better off accepting you are going to get wet and just focus on staying warm. These Neoprene gloves trap a layer of water against you skin, which then insulates your body from the rest of the rain—ideal for long rides in foul conditions. View Deal

UK: Endura Pro SL Softshell Waterproof Jacket at Evans Cycles £169.99 £100

The Endura Pro SL softshell waterproof made it into our Editor’s Choice awards in 2017, and it still uses the ‘Exoshell 40 technology’ which we noted as its real party trick at the time. The end result of this clever tech is a fabric that’s waterproof without being dense, creating a breathable garment that’s also easy to wrap up and store in a pocket if need be. View Deal

US: Oakley Aro5 MIPS helmet at REI $250 $187.73

We tested Oakley’s slightly cheaper Aro3 helmet and awarded it what we call a ‘solid eight’, noting its breathability, comfort and aesthetics. It lost marks for not having quite enough space for a ponytail – but that won’t affect all readers, so it’s still one to consider. This deal means you can now go one up and get the Aro5, which has been CFD and windtunnel tested to help you save watts. View Deal

US: Fizik Tempo Argo Saddle R1 at Pro Bike Kit $242.49 $182.99

UK: Fizik Tempo Argo Saddle R1 at Pro Bike Kit £179.99 £159.99

This is a short nosed saddle, with a wide central relief channel, designed for those that want to feel comfortable when in a forward, racing position. When we tested the Tempo Argo R1 we found it extremely comfortable. As per the model tested, this saddle comes with carbon rails, dropping the weight and adding a little compliance. The best offer is on the 150mm option, but the 160mm option is also reduced. View Deal

UK: Vittoria Pave CG Open Clincher Road Tyre £40.99 £29.99

US: Vittoria Pave CG Open Clincher Road Tyre $51.05 $28.99

These tyres have been subject to much critical acclaim, with a reputation for a supple casing with low rolling resistance and high puncture protection. Currently available in both 25c and 27c, it’s well worth picking up a set for the rest of the winter. View Deal

UK: Prime RR-50 V3 Wheelset – Tubeless Bundle – disc or rim at Wiggle – £779.99 £499.99

US: Prime RR-50 V3 Wheelset – Tubeless Bundle – disc or rim at Wiggle – $814.99 $549.99

Last time we tested a set of Prime Wheels RR50 wheels – albeit the Black Edition x Ceramic Speed pair -we awarded them a 9/10 and applauded the value, fast rolling build quality and stiffness under loads. Now, Wiggle is offering a pair of Prime RR-50 wheels with carbon rims for just £499.99/$549.99. Not only that, they come with a pair of Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance 11Storm TR Road Tyres and tubeless sealant, to help you get up and running with a tubeless set up from day one. The Fusion 5 tyres are designed to be grippy in all conditions whilst still fast rolling enough to put a smile on your face. This is a stunner of a deal. View Deal