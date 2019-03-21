Bontrager helmet safety performance falls ‘far below’ its claims, says MIPS

MIPS says it is unable to replicate the claims of WaveCel, the technology featured in Bontrager's new helmet

MIPS – the company responsible for the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System featured in many cycling helmets – has disputed claims made by Bontrager about its new helmets saying safety performance results fall ‘far below’ the published stats.

On Wednesday, Trek’s sister company Bontrager released a new range of cycling helmets, featuring technology from its licensee WaveCel.

The brand claimed that the technology is up to 48 times more effective for preventing concussions when compared to a regular helmet.

It also said that 99 times out of a 100, WaveCel prevents concussions caused by common cycling accidents.

In a statement released on Thursday, the competitor said: “MIPS subjected the new WaveCel helmet technology to their battery of tests, with results far below WaveCel’s substantial claims of injury prevention.”

WaveCel is a collapsible cellular material designed to absorb energy by ‘flexing, crumpling and gliding’, according to Trek.

Trek says that these three absorbing attributes mean the helmet can protect a cyclist’s head during the twists and turns of a crash.

MIPS’ internal layer, built in to helmets available from many major brands, serves a similar purpose with the aim of lessening rotational motion associated with potential brain injuries including concussion.

The product of Swedish brain surgeon Dr Hans von Holst and Dr Peter Halldin, MIPS has its own facility in Sweden where it has conducted over 22,000 tests.

It commented: “WaveCel has made sizeable claims about the efficacy of its technology… Preliminary test results of WaveCel helmets by MIPS cannot substantiate these claims.”

“While further testing is warranted, MIPS cannot see that the helmets perform in a way that the claims Bontrager/WaveCel makes in the comparison between WaveCel and other helmets/technologies.

“Once additional testing is completed, MIPS intends to share that data with the public.”

Johan Thiel, CEO of MIPS, said: “While we hope from a consumer standpoint that Bontrager’s claims are accurate, we are curious to see how it lives up to the tests conducted in our lab.”

“We are a company of scientists, so we’re approaching this in the spirit of collaboration inherent to scientific research. If together, we can make cycling safer for riders, then we will have honored our mission to make the safest helmets possible.”

MIPS also added that third party testing standards were not adequate, saying: “There is still a lack of an industry-wide standard from third party testing organizations to ensure accurate information for consumers.”

Trek/Bontrager has been contacted for comment and we’ll continue to update this story.