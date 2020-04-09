Easter deals to brighten up an already sunny long weekend

Lockdown continues across the UK as we head into a sunny Easter weekend – but sticking to social isolation rules doesn’t mean missing out on bank holiday weekend deals.

A host of retailers are advertising savings to celebrate the four day weekend, with online shopping and delivery meaning you can enjoy the savings without risk.

We’ve trawled the stores to find the very best savings, highlighting kit that the Cycling Weekly tech team truly rates. Where we’ve tested the kit in-house, we’ve added a link to the most recent review so you can read up before taking the plunge.

Best Easter Weekend deals

Save up to 25 per cent on dhb Classic bib shorts

Regardless if you’re training inside or out, a quality pair of bib shorts is vital to continued enjoyment of cycling.

The Classic bib shorts from dhb provide padding to reduce the chance of ride ending saddle sores, quick drying material and a comfortable and breathable upper to keep it all in place.

There’s savings on the Classic shorts for men, women and children.

Read more: dhb Classic bib short review (9/10)

Garmin Edge 1030 Cycle Computer was £499.99 now £299.99



If you’re looking for a cycling computer upgrade, then the Garmin Edge 1030 is an excellent option and it’s currently reduced my a whopping 40%.

The 1030 is all singing, all dancing – providing all the normal metrics plus route guidance, training and recovery advice, live segment tracking and more.

Read more: Garmin Edge 1030 review

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1030 at Wiggle for £299.99

Vitus Energie VR 2020 Cyclocross Bike – was £1299.99, now £999.99

if you’re usually a road rider but fancy going off the beaten track now the trails are nice and dry, a cyclocross bike will allow you to do just that.

This SRAM Rival 1x model is reduced to just under £1000. It comes with hydraulic disc brakes and comfy 33c tyres.

Buy now: Vitus cyclocross bike at Wiggle for £999.99

Le Col Hors Categorie Heritage bib shorts – were £180 now £130 If you’re after premium, check out Le Col and its Hors Categorie bib shorts. These are last season’s top of the range option, with a high density pad offering comfort in the saddle over long rides.

Read more: Le Col Hors Catergorie bib short review

Buy now: Le Col Hors Categorie men’s bib shorts and women’s bib shorts

Elite Direto-X OTS direct drive smart turbo trainer – was £769.99 now £679 Ok, so to manage expectation – you can’t buy it now and have it arrive tomorrow, this is a pre-order trainer, available from May 1. However, turbo trainers are flying off the shelves – with some second hand models on sale for MORE than the RRP – so this is a good deal worth investing in. This model has a max power output of 3,250 watts (good luck hitting that!) replicates climbs as steep as 18 per cent and has a 1.5 per cent accuracy rate. Read more: Elite Direto turbo trainer review Pre order now: Elite Direto-X at Pro Bike Kit for £679 Continental GP 5000 clincher – was £59.99 now from £35.50 The Continental GP 5000 is a staple tyre among the Cycling Weekly testing team, indeed we often use it as a ‘baseline’ option when comparing bikes and wheels. This rubber is fast but durable – and right now there are savings across a range of options from 25c to 32c with the most popular 25c the lowest in price. Read more: Continental GP 5000 tyre review Buy now: Continental GP 5000 tyres at ProBikeKit from £35.50 4iii Precision 2.0 3D power meter 105 – was £379 now £269.99

The 4iii power meter adds just 9g to your bike, is easy to install and in testing we found it to be accurate and consistent enough for our needs, with only small inaccuracies at high power – which could have been down to the single sided nature, and there is scaling available for that if you know you’ve got an inbalance. This power meter earned a stellar 9/10 in our assessment.

Read more: 4iii power meter review

Buy now: 4iii power meter at Pro Bike Kit for £269.99

Endura Pro SL Lite Bibshort were £119.99 now £49.99

Endura’s Pro SL bib shorts have always been a big hit at Cycling Weekly.

The brand offers these shorts with a range of pad widths – narrow, medium and wide – and right now Tredz has some monster savings on the narrow and wide options with the price sitting at £49.99. If you want the medium pad, that increases to £113.

Read more: Endura Pro SL 2020 bib short review

Buy now: Endura Pro SL bib short, narrow or wide pad, at Tredz for £49.99

Spend and Save on Castelli with up to £30 off at Evans Cycles

Want new season kit to enjoy in the summer sun? We hear you. Evans Cycles is currently offering a ‘spend and save kit’ on all Castelli gear. Invest £100 and you get £20 off, or enjoy a £30 saving when you drop £150 on full price clothing.

Enjoy!

See all Castelli reviews at Cycling Weekly here

See the Castelli store at Evans Cycles here

Scott Foil 30 2019 Aero Road Bike Red/Black was £2499.99 now £1874.99

Ok, it’s a big investment – but this really is a very stunning bike.

The Scott Foil 30 boasts an aero frame, with a Shimano 105 groupset.

When we last reviewed a Foil, we applauded the lightness of the frame considering its aero credentials and excellent levels of compliance.

Read more: Scott Foil RC review

Buy now: Scott Foil 30 at Rutland for £1874.99

Specialized Power saddle

It doesn’t matter if you’re doing your training indoors or out, saddle comfort is crucial to enjoyment and sustainability.

The Power saddle is a hugely successful model – with many users finding it offers great comfort over long and short rides. It’s a ‘stubby design’ that tends to lock a rider into place. If you prefer to move around, check out the Romin Evo.

Read more: Specialized Power review and Power MIMIC review

We’ll keep adding more deals as they become available, so check back!