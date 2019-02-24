Sunday trading: £500 off Mavic Ksyrium wheels plus deals of Giro shoes and more

We've scoured the internet and here are the best picks from the online retailer sales

This week we’ve got a selection of deals on wheelsets and cycling shoes. The excellent, high-end Mavic Ksyrium Pros are currently on a £500 discount and at the other end of the scale we’ve also got the Mavic Cosmic Elite wheels. At £289, they’re at a much lower price point but make an equally good upgrade wheelset.

We’ve also found deals on two shoes: the Bontrager Specter, a great entry-level shoe, and the Giro Empire SLX, one of the best high-end shoes on the market.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro carbon SL C Disc wheelset was £1579, now £999

If you are looking for an upgrade wheelset for the better weather, then this Mavic deal could be for you. The Ksyriums are lightweight (1520g per pair) climbing wheels with a shallow profile and a stiff carbon rim. A high 24 spoke count front and rear keeps the wheels stiff, too.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL wheelset at Hargrove Cycles for £999

Giro Empire SLX were £289, now from £188

Read more: Giro Empire SLX shoe review

These cycling style icons are some of our favourite cycling shoes. The Evofiber upper is very supple on your foot, without any pinching or rubbing and the laces give a nice even tension across the top of the foot.

It’s worth noting that we go up a size in Giro shoes because of their narrow fit.

Buy now: Giro Empire SLX at ProBikeKit from £188

Bontrager Specter shoes were £129.99 now £71.99

Read more: Bontrager Specter review

The Bontrager Specter shoes prove that good cycling shoes don’t need to cost the earth. The composite sole is plenty stiff and their upper is very comfortable, even on longer rides, while the Boa dial does a great job of closing the shoe evenly.

Currently, Evans Cycles has sizes from 42 through to 47 available at a 44% discount.

Buy now: Bontrager Specter shoes at Evans Cycles for £71.99

Mavic Cosmic Elite UST disc wheelset was £429, now £284.99

These disc brake wheels are a great upgrade wheelset, especially now that they’re discounted by 34%. They’re UST too, which means they’re tubeless ready and will ship with a set of tubeless ready Mavic tyres. At 30mm deep they’re a good trade off between aero and light weight.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Elite UST disc wheelset at Tredz for £284.99

Save 81% on a Giro Cinder road helmet – now just £19.99

Read more: Giro Cinder review

This deal is too good to miss out, even if it’s only available for those with small heads. The Giro Cinder is a classy looking road helmet that’s very comfortable and now is on an enormous discount! Size small only.

Buy now: Giro Cinder at Tweeks Cycles for £19.99

More great deals:

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix bib tight was £85, now £60

Rapha Classic wind jacket II was £145, now from £58

dhb Classic long sleeve jersey was £55, now £30

Castelli Nanonflex 2 padded bib shorts was £85, now £59.50

Bont Riot Road+ cycling shoe was £149, now from £104

Cateye Volt 1300 front light was £129, now £71.49

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £75.00

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £94.99

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £129.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £90.92

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £38.57

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £52.00

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £219.99

That’s all the deals for now, check back next week for more!