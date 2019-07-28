Sunday trading: Get a pair of Oakley’s for less than £100 plus deals on Giro helmets and shoes

Grab a deal on some Mavic wheels also

This week we’ve found killer deals on everything from top end road helmets such as the Giro Synthe through to performance cycling shoes such as the Giro Empire ACC and then you can also find a pair of Oakley sunglasses for sub-£100.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Giro Synthe MIPs was £249 now £189.99

Read more: Giro Synthe review

The Giro Synthe is the epitome of road cycling style, especially in this absolutely killer black/lime/fire colour way. The Synthe is an aero road helmet, so it’s designed to maximise aerodynamics without sacrificing ventilation or weight.

Buy now: Giro Synthe MIPs helmet at Leisure Lakes for £189.99

Giro Empire road shoes were £259.99, now £153.99

Read more: Giro Empire road shoe review

Some beautifully classy cycling shoes that are as comfortable as they are performance orientated thanks to their stiff carbon sole and laces.

Buy now: Giro Empire road shoes at Wiggle for £153.99

Mavic Ksyrium Elite wheelset was £539, now £350

The Mavic Ksyrium Elite wheelset is a stalwart of the training wheel market. Made of aluminium and and with a shallow rim these wheel are resolutely bombproof. To help matters they’re also tubeless ready as standard and come with tyres to boot.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Elite wheelset at Evans Cycles from £350

Oakley Sutro glasses were £152, now £99

Read more: Oakley Sutro glasses review

Get the Egan Bernal look with this whopping deal on Oakley Sutro glasses at ProBikeKit. The minimal frames help keep weight down while the massive Prizm lenses maximise peripheral vision and increase contrast. The glasses are available in three different colours.

Buy now: Oakley Sutro glasses at ProBikeKit for £99

More great deals

Gore women’s Power short sleeved jersey was £84.99 now £25.50

Ortleib 10 inch waterproof tablet case was £54.99 now £16.50

Specialized Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

Tacx Antares rollers were £164.99 now £117.95

Santini Reef rain jersey was £144.99 now £57.99

Madison Sportive Race bib shorts were £79.99 now £29.99

Craft Route short sleeved jersey was £75 now £37.50

Clif Bar Shot Bloks, 18 pack were £44.99 now £22.49

Selle San Marco Mantra Racing saddle was £129.99 now £64.99

Elite Sior Mio bottle cage was £16.99 now £4.99

Fabric cageless insulated water bottle was £16.99 now from £11.50

POC Ventral Spin helmet was £270 now £189

Pinhead locking skewer set was £72.99 now £44.99

High5 Recovery Drink 1.6kg was £43 now £25.99

Zipp 404 NSW carbon clincher rear wheel was £1371 now £799.99