iPhone 7: which of its new features are good for cyclists?

We take a look at the new features of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and see what they have to offer for cyclists

After months of speculation, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have finally been launched, and while the tech world goes on about 1,920 x 1,080 pixel displays with 401ppi pixel density and 64-bit, quad-core CPU, six-core GPU chips, all we really want to know is whether any of the new features will make them better to use for cyclists.

The new iPhone 9 is out this week, find out more

Well, unless you spend your whole winter riding on the turbo trainer, the standout feature has got to be the IP67 water-resistance. What that basically means is that it will total immersion in water up to 1m in depth, so you shouldn’t panic too much if you’re out on a ride and get caught in an unexpected shower with not waterproof case for your phone. Saying that, we’d still strongly recommend using a waterproof case when heading out for extended rides in the rain.

>>> 15 best cycling apps for iPhone and Android

The other main improvement that we’re really glad to see jump up in battery life. Clearly the battery life depends on what you’re using your phone for, but in general Apple is promising that the iPhone 7 will last 2 hours longer than the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 7 Plus will last 1 hour longer than the iPhone 6S, hopefully meaning no dead batteries midway through recording a ride on Strava.

Watch: what’s it like to ride a motorised bike?

Those of you who attach you phone to your bars or use them for navigation will also be happy to learn that the iPhone 7 also comes with an improved screen (although you might be considering a dedicated cycle computer with the new iPhone having a price of between £599 and £919). Apple says the display is 25% brighter than on the previous model, making it easier to read in bright sunshine, while the maps have also received an overhaul on the new iOS 10 operating system, now coming with the ability to find a cafe along your route.

>>> Seven amazing things you didn’t know Strava could do

Also interesting is the improved camera, with a dual lens camera on the back of the iPhone 7 Plus for better landscape photos after conquering your local version of Alpe d’Huez, while the front camera has also been improved too, making those group ride selfies clearer than ever.

Stereo speakers are also a new addition, which should certainly please those of you who like to pump out the tunes at maximum volume during a hard turbo session, while the ditching of the headphone jack might encourage more use of wireless bluetooth headphones (not that we’d recommend that while riding on the road).