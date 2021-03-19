L39ION of LA teams up with Rapha and Zwift for ‘disruptive’ new 2021 kit

The L39ION of LA team have unveiled their new 2021 team kit, with a design collaboration between the team, Zwift and Rapha.

LA-based Zwift began sponsoring the team from December 2020, and has committed to sponsoring the team through to the end of 2022. The team’s distinctive new kit takes design elements directly from one of Zwift’s best known virtual riding locations, says team founder Justin Williams.

“The inspiration for the design came from one of Watopia’s most distinctive features – the Volcano,” said Williams, team manager and multiple US National Champion with titles in track, road, and criterium racing.

“Volcanoes are disruptive forces, they are unstoppable, but ultimately they are the creators of new worlds”

“I loved working on the design story behind this jersey – it’s the perfect expression of the ethos of our team and the synergy we have with Zwift”, hencontinued, “two disruptive brands born in LA on a mission to make the world a better and more inclusive place.”

“Working in partnership with Zwift and Rapha was an incredibly rewarding experience creatively. The only thing missing right now is a race number, and we can’t wait to get those pinned on soon.”

For 2021, L39ION of LA have taken the step up to UCI Continental level and has also set up a women’s racing team. Founded with the aim of increasing diversity and inclusion within cycling, the team has more black riders in their roster than were present in all three of the 2020 Grand Tours put together.

The team kit will be available to purchase here from Rapha. All profits from sales of the team race jersey go back to the team to fund their development.

If the flash sellout of the kit collaboration between Rapha, Palace and EF Pro Cycling ahead of the 2020 Giro d’Italia is anything to go by, it’s well worth picking up two immediately – one to keep and one as an investment!