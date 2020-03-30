Tech of the Week: Wattbike and new carbon from Hunt

As the world goes into lockdown and the UK is getting to grips with having to stay at home the cycling industry is doing its utmost to keep a semblance of normality and is trying to help you get through this most difficult of times.

Wattbike release gym-spec Icon for home use

The realisation that for most of us indoors is becoming the only place to be able to go has meant that indoor trainer sales have skyrocketed. Wattbike’s popular Atom trainer – the one really designed for the general public – has had demand outstrip supply. But rather than face an angry horde of disappointed Wattbike enthusiasts Wattbike has put it’s professional level Icon for sale and has even discounted the price significantly.

Read about the Icon’s features and how you can get hold of one here.

Hunt launch disc version of UD carbon wheels

The brand’s TaperLock carbon spoke technology has been utilised to create a fully serviceable system, whilst also significantly increasing the lateral stiffness as proven by internal tests at Hunt’s Sussex facility.

The rim brake version of the UD carbon spoke wheels was raced by Rory Townsend at the UCI World Championships in Harrogate, and the rims have been tested by the brand’s sponsored Canyon dhb team.

Read all the tech info in our feature.

Selle Italia revamp the classic Flite saddle for it’s thirtieth anniversary

The new Flite Boost saddle is a thoroughly modern re-working of the style icon Flite saddle. It’s shorter but is still recognisable as a Flite thanks to a similar profile. It also features Selle Italia’s new logo design.

Want to know more?

Le Col launch new spring/summer clothing collection

The new collection sees new colours brought to it’s top-line Hors Categorie range, new products and colours in the Pro line and a bit of a tweak and clean up with loads of new colours in the Sport access point range.

Take a look at all the new kit here.

Rapha release its most aero….errr, rucsack?

Rapha has released a new Pro Team backpack that offers an anatomical fit and a claimed ‘aero advantage’.

Rapha says that the new backpack is designed to allow your training to fit alongside your daily routine more easily, whether that’s after work intervals or park laps your kit should be stowed more comfortably.

Want to find out more? Go to this feature.

How to get started in road cycling on a budget

It seems like now is the perfect time (weirdly) for people to be introduced to the pleasures of cycling. If you know anyone that’s looking to dip their toe into the murky waters of road cycling then we’ve put together a handy guide on some of the best road bikes to buy on a budget. We’ve also included the most important accessories that everyone should own if they want to maximise their riding pleasure.

Read the full road bike on a budget guide here.

How to get started riding indoors

IF on the other hand you really just want to get set up properly for training indoors during this lockdown period we’ve of course got you covered with this fully detailed feature. Find out the few simple things you need to get you comfortably started. We’ve covered everything from trainers starting from £50 to the latest hi-tech gadgets that can help you bring the outdoors inside.

Head here to get the full lowdown on indoor training.

Still want more tech news? Here’s come of the other things we covered during the week.

Raleigh launch a new Cycle To Work initiative for e-bikes

SRAM launch new AXS WEB app

That’s all for now, check back next week for another tech round-up.