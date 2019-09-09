Tech of the week: a new Eddy Merckx, new Castelli kit and a gravel Brompton at Eurobike

Eurobike news

Eurobike seems to have been all about new saddles and exercise bikes this year. So we’ve had news of indoor bikes from Stages and Wahoo.

Stages says that the new StagesBike has been designed to be rugged and adjustable, as well as including a road-going saddle and bars for a natural feel. It won’t be fazed when you push out 300 watts at 120 rpm either – Stages says that it can handle that.

Meanwhile over on the Wahoo stand, its offering tilts, so you can simulate going uphill and descending. Plus it mimics gear changes and braking and will integrate with all your favourite training apps.

In Saddleland, we’ve had a crop of new options from Selle Italia, including a 110g all-carbon number and three new stubby designs. Not to be outdone, Fizik has two new stubby saddles out too. The Fizik Argo range comprises a racing saddle and an endurance model, with carbon railed versions weighing from 179g.

And Fizik also has the digitally printed Adaptive saddle, with a honeycomb top. It opens up the possibility of producing custom saddles to fit the pressure profile of individual riders.

New bikes from Eddy Merckx and others

Bikes launched this week include the Eddy Merckx 525. Named for the number of victories in Merckx’s career, it’s the bike ridden by the AG2R La Mondiale team. It’s an all-rounder with aero details and comfort built in.

And if you’ve ever wished you could ride your Brompton off road, now you can with the launch of the Brompton Explore. It comes with new six speed gearing with lower ratios, all that stuff like spare cables and spokes that you might need to fix mechanicals and a 28 litre bikepacking bag.

Another new folding option is the Gocycle GXi fast folding e-bike. Designed to fold in 10 seconds, it includes hidden cables and an integrated running light and dashboard in the bar tops.

Rotor has launched a new two sided power meter this week too. It’s designed to work with Shimano and SRAM 110mm BCD four arm chainsets as well as Rotor’s own offerings and is ANT+ and Bluetooth ready. And there are new aero chainrings out too.

Castelli has launched a range of new kit with advanced technical features. That includes anti-road rash shorts with two layers and tear-resistant inner fabric, extra-durable clothing for gravel riders, new fabrics in the Gabba and Perfetto ranges and new super-light Superleggera kit, with new shorts and a jersey that weighs just 109g.

Also new this week are Pirelli Cinturato gravel and cyclocross tyres, with different tread patterns for hardpack and mixed terrain and to cater for the different needs of the two disciplines. And Hiplok has the new Ankr wall lock to make sure that your bike doesn’t disappear from your garage if you leave the door open.

Deals have been on clothing, including wheels from Mavic, cycling shoes and some end of summer bargains from Castelli and Endura. And we’ve had loads of bargains on new bikes in Sunday Trading.