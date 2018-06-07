Time to go custom: five high-quality custom kit options to consider

Take your pick from five high-quality clothing companies all offering customisable options for your cycling kit

Promotional feature

Gear Club

www.gearclub.co.uk

Custom cycling clothing from Gear Club is high quality and completely customisable, ready for you when you need unique performance apparel for yourself or your sports team. We are one of the leading providers of custom cycle clothing and cycle jerseys in the UK, and have long been seen as innovators in the sports clothing industry. Our custom cycling tops are all custom-made to your exact specifications, and this means that you can perform in the style you desire — no compromises. Try our custom cycling wear right away and discover what high quality sportswear really feels like.

ASSOS

www.assos.com

Take your team, shop or club’s clothing to the next level with our fully customisable range of ASSOS apparel, as used by teams around the world including BMC Racing Team and Cylance Pro Cycling. Our clubGear program, which applies to a wide selection of pieces within our collection, offers you all of the familiar performance and comfort gains of ASSOS, in a bespoke design chosen by you. Each product is customised using our in-house printing machines and finished to the highest quality by our highly experienced seamstresses. This process ensures complete exclusivity and guarantees the infamous ASSOS quality finish on each product.

Primal

www.primaleurope.com/custom

Primal gives you the freedom to concentrate on the bike riding not kit sorting! Free yourself from the shackles of Excel spreadsheets and late payments. Primal offers a team store option through Primal Custom Pro that allows individual team members to log in and place an order for their own kit. Team store orders should be able to be fulfilled to individuals or shipped in bulk to the kit manager for distribution. Want your stuff bulk shipped but pre-sorted for each team member? We do that too! Contact us now for a free no obligation design.

Impsport

www.impsport.com

You might think you know Impsport, but did you know that we’ve manufactured the kit used by the Great Britain Cycling Team in the last three Summer Olympic Games, winning a total of 22 gold medals? The new Impsport Tiered Range of exciting technical performance cycle clothing is a truly outstanding selection of world class garments utilising state of the art patterning, industry leading innovative fabrics, and wind tunnel testing with elite athletes. You will not find more aerodynamic garments available to the UK custom market. Contact us today quoting CWT1 for our special offer price.

Shutt Velo Rapide

www.shuttcustom.com

Shutt’s custom range is handmade in Italy using the same high-quality fabrics and refined specifications as our retail range. We use technical performance fabrics that are designed to work and last. We make prototypes, we race in them, we test to destruction and only the best is selected. Absolutely everything gets our attention, from the famously comfortable Shutt chamois to the small design details that make all the difference. Our professional in-house design service is free. We don’t use templates; every design is unique. Turnaround is an impressive four weeks and our online club portals make the process quick and easy.