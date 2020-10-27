Giro d’Italia boss wants sanctions for Jumbo-Visma and EF Pro Cycling over coronavirus response 

The director of the Giro d’Italia says he wants sanctions for Jumbo-Visma and EF Pro Cycling over their response to the coronavirus situation during the race.

Jumbo-Visma withdrew from the Giro after the first rest day when their leader Steven Kruijswijk tested positive for Covid-19, while EF Pro Cycling raised concerns about the pandemic and suggested the race be brought to a close early.

>> Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

But race director Mauro Vegni says the teams should be punished by the UCI for their responses and that he might not invite both squads back next year.

While Jumbo-Visma wasn’t the only team to pull out of the race due to coronavirus, as Mitchelton-Scott also withdrew after a number of positives in the team, Vegni had given approval for the latter to leave the race.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vegni said: “I want sanctions for Jumbo-Visma and EF. If anyone thinks they can infringe the rights or duties of WorldTour teams, then I will also consider myself ‘free’ from the obligation to invite them. What happened is also a matter for the UCI License Commission.”

Vegni also faced a dispute from the riders’ union the CPA on stage 19, as the peloton demanded the stage be shortened.

In the latest interview, Vegni suggested a “new mentality and a new union” was needed to better represent the views of the riders.

Despite all the uncertainty, the Giro d’Italia made it to Milan on Sunday as Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) was crowned the winner.

>>> Vuelta a España 2020: Check out Chris Froome’s one of a kind Pinarello Dogma F12

Vegni said: “This year feels like ten and it’s definitely the most difficult race I’ve ever organised. There were lots of worries and lots of things to resolve but we always did it with the desire to continue and to reach Milan.”