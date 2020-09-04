Tirreno-Adriatico 2020 live TV guide

Tirreno-Adriatico begins on Monday September 7, with a host of Grand Tour stars taking to the start line, including Grand Tour hopefuls like Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Chris Froome (Ineos Granadiers), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

The race does not start with the usual team time trial, instead gives the riders two sprint stages to settle in before heading into the hills and mountains where the GC riders can sharpen their form as they head towards the Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta a España.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the 2019 edition of the race by just a single second over Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott). Neither rider will race this year as they are busy battling for yellow at the Tour de France.

Eurosport will be showing the race live, on Eurosport 1 each day along with uninterrupted coverage on Eurosport Player and the GCN Race Pass.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2020 TV schedule

Stage one: Monday September 7

1220-1520 LIVE stage one on Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player and GCN Race Pass

Stage two: Tuesday September 8

1220-1520 LIVE stage two on Eurosport Player and GCN Race Pass

Stage three: Wednesday September 9

1220-1520 LIVE stage three on Eurosport Player and GCN Race Pass

Stage four: Thursday September 10

1220-1520 LIVE stage four on Eurosport Player and GCN Race Pass

Stage five: Friday September 11

1220-1520 LIVE stage five on Eurosport Player and GCN Race Pass

Stage six: Saturday September 12

1220-1520 LIVE stage six on Eurosport Player and GCN Race Pass

Stage seven: Sunday September 13

1220-1520 LIVE stage seven on Eurosport Player and GCN Race Pass

Stage eight: Monday September 14

1220-1520 LIVE stage eight on Eurosport Player and the GCN Race Pass

Website and Social Media

Official Twitter account: @TirrenAdriatico

Official website: www.tirrenoadriatico.it/en/