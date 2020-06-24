Geraint Thomas says Chris Froome transfer rumours ‘affect him indirectly but don’t keep him up at night’

Geraint Thomas says rumours of Chris Froome’s transfer affect him indirectly” but added that they don’t keep him up at night.

According to recent reports Froome could be considering leaving Team Ineos after 11 years, as his contract with the British WorldTour team comes to an end.

Thomas and Froome have been team-mates since 2008, first on Barloworld and then on Sky Procycling when the team was formed in 2010.

Both riders have had enormous success at Sky, now Team Ineos, including Tour de France victories and countless other stage races.

But after the emergence of Egan Bernal at last year’s Tour, Team Ineos now boast three yellow jerseys winners in their roster as they head into the postponed 2020 edition of the race.

Froome, now 35, is rumoured to be in talks with Israel Start-Up Nation, potentially for a mid-season transfer ahead of the Tour’s Grand Départ on August 29.

Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour, told the BBC: “It does affect me indirectly but, at the same time, I’m not sat in bed at night thinking about that.

“I’ve been a team-mate of his since 2008 so obviously it would be nice to continue that. We get on well, we work well with each other, we’re honest with each other – brutally honest sometimes.”

With the Tour fast approaching, attentions have turned to reigning champions Team Ineos and how they will juggle the ambitions of their three Tour de France winners.

Thomas says for him “it’s the same as always,” as he’ll try to be in the best shape possible for the race and will accept riding for one of his team-mates if they prove themselves stronger on the road.

Last year the Welshman had to put his own ambitions aside to ride for Colombian star Bernal who emerged as the strongest rider late in the race.

But Thomas still finished second in Paris, proving himself a worthy Grand Tour leader after his emphatic victory the year before.

Bernal has made no secret of his ambition to win multiple Tours, as he has seriously ramped up on training on Strava in recent weeks.

Thomas said he hopes the team can forget about the leadership speculation once racing starts again on August 1.