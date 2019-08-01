Geraint Thomas says Team Ineos will ‘have some questions about leadership’ at Tour de France 2020

Geraint Thomas says Team Ineos are “going to have some questions about leadership” at the 2020 Tour de France.

The British outfit now have three Tour winners among their number, and 2018 winner Thomas says it will contribute to the team’s strength if all three line up next year.

Thomas shared the Tour leadership with young Colombian Egan Bernal this year, with four-time winner Chris Froome out injured after a horrific fall at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Bernal emerged victorious after an electrifying three weeks of racing, securing a seventh Tour de France victory for Team Ineos (formerly Team Sky) with a fourth different rider.

In an interview with ITV, Thomas said: “If all three of us are there on the start line – me, Froomey, and Egan – jeez, we’re going to have some questions about leadership.

“But the other teams will have to answer those questions on the road. We’ve always been honest, clear and communicated with each other, so it will be great to have that strength next year.”

Thomas, as reigning champion, looked to be the favourite for much of the 2019 Tour, sitting second behind Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) into the final weekend.

But it was 22-year-old Bernal who emerged victorious after a tumultuous journey through the Alps, with Thomas finishing second.

After the race had finished, Thomas admitted he was disappointed not to win but said he was proud to help Bernal become the first Colombian to ever win the Tour.

But the 32-yer-old is confident he can win the Tour again, saying anyone doubting him spurs him on.