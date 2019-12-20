Jumbo-Visma target 2020 Tour de France with three leaders in Dumoulin, Roglič and Kruijswijk

Jumbo-Visma will adopt the Movistar approach in the 2020 Tour de France, taking three leaders in Tom Dumoulin, Primož Roglič and Steven Kruijswijk.

Their star sprinter Dylan Groenewegen will miss the Tour next year, as the Dutch outfit focuses all attention on the yellow jersey.

Jubmo-Visma has transitioned into one of the most formidable Grand Tour squads in recent years, finally striking gold with Roglič in the 2019 Vuelta a España.

In an unusual move, the team have confirmed their full Tour squad seven months early.

Dumoulin, who has switched teams from Sunweb, said: “The goal is definitely to win the Tour, full on with three leaders.

“It was very nice to find out that all three of us are on the same page.”

Jumbo-Visma’s three-week ambitions became a reality in 2019, as Steven Kruijswijk took third in the Tour and Roglič claimed his first Grand Tour victory at the Vuelta.

Winner of the 2017 Giro d’Italia Dumoulin is now joining the team after eight years with Sunweb, the team now having to balance the ambition of their GC leaders.

Sports director with the team, Merijn Zeeman, said: “We have made an analysis of the last five years of all Grand Tours. What is the influence of the time trials on the final classification? What was the composition of the team that was able to conquer and defend a jersey? We found a common thread in that.

“We have to go to the Tour with the strongest possible team, then we’ll have a chance to win.

“We’re going to do everything we can to conquer the yellow. We are very happy, proud and motivated to do so. I also think the supporters of Jumbo-Visma will think this is really cool.”

But one of the team’s stars will have to sacrifice their ambitions in the biggest race, as Dutchman Groenewegen will skip the race next year to try for stage glory in the Giro and the Vuelta instead, while also looking to win Milan-San Remo.

He said: “You prefer to ride all three Grand Tours every year, but I also have to look at what suits me best. Where do I have the best chances?

“There are a lot of chances in the opening stages of the Giro. We pretty quickly realised that I should ride the Giro. And the Vuelta, starting in the Netherlands.

“Four years ago I joined the team and then I said that I want to win in all the Grand Tours. It will be a very nice year to do that.”

Zeeman added: “We’ve sat together a lot and really though about his career in general. He has extended his contract, Dylan will be on the team for the next four years.

“Then you wonder ‘what do you still want to achieve in your career?’ He is very clear about that – win as many races as possible and win stages in all Grand Tours.”

The Tour team will also consist of Wout van Aert, Tony Martin, Laurens De Plus, Sepp Kuss and Robert Gesink.

Kruijswijk said: “We want to win the Tour as a team. You do that with the strongest riders possible. Look at who we can line up, with Tom, Primož and myself as leaders. I think we can fight with these guys.”

Roglic added: “Our goal is to win the Tour. I want to be part of that. I definitely want to be in that team.”