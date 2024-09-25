60-year-old man sets record for highest ever bike ride, on a Brompton

Anyone who has journeyed deep into the mountain ranges of Europe to take on some of the legendary climbs of the Grand Tours understands what it is like to stand on top of a mountain, breathing in the cold, thin air while surveying landscapes that roll away far below.

But British adventurer and all-round action man Neil Laughton, 60, took that achievement several levels higher when he journeyed to Nepal to set a new Guinness World Record for the highest ever bike ride.

Teaming up with Nepali Sirdar Nima Kanchha Sherpa, the pair rode and carried their bikes to the top of the 7,246-metre high Putha Huinchuli mountain over a period of several days, were Laughton rode 20 metres at the highest point, before turning tail and journeying back down again.

Laughton's machine of choice was a Brompton, while Nima used a Cube mountain bike for the ride.

Once ratified, Laughton can add the new record to his Guinness World Record for the highest dinner party, which he set at 7,050m on the slopes of Mount Everest in 2018.

He has also summited the famous peak, with Bear Grylls, and said: “Climbing Putha Huinchuli without oxygen is categorically more difficult than climbing Mount Everest with oxygen."

(Image credit: Neil Laughton)

The training, Laughton said, involved 20 hours on an inclined treadmill, carrying the bike and wearing a mask that simulates high altitude by taking the oxygen levels down from 21 per cent to 9 per cent.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tough stuff – but it enabled the pair to beat the previous record, set in 2009, of 7,211 metres.

“To get the Guinness World Record I had to cycle 20 metres [at the highest point]. At the top there was lots of deep snow so it was hard to get any great momentum particularly while we were near the summit," said Laughton, who is a former Royal Marine Commando, Special Forces officer and helicopter pilot.

“Riding down the mountain was very difficult. Obviously mountain slopes are always very tricky, there are lots of rocks and holes to navigate.

“Later as we journeyed down the mountain the ride was significantly better. But we were still forced to carry our bikes for much of the way.

“The pathways, if you can call them paths, are very narrow so we had to stay in single file. But the ride to base camp was often great fun. We had some good periods when the group was able to ride in a line with a decent pace."

He added: "There’s simply no terrain on Earth like the Himalayas, it’s just magical. But when you’re cycling you have to pay very close attention to the path ahead as you’re never more than a second away from disaster."

They were raising money for Tenzing Norgay School, with a view to making improvements its internet access and IT systems as well as providing improved insulation, heating and furniture. Based in the remote village of Karakot, the adventurers visited it on the way.

"When I saw the condition of its dilapidated school where 70 children were trying to learn in a freezing cold building with no insulation, proper flooring and very little furniture, I was appalled and felt moved to do something about it," Laughton said.

The full British team included Tim Maw, Craig Wiltshire, Meriel Davis, Paul Clarke, and Giles Fairmann. They all made it to 6,200m, with Maw and Clarke reached a high point of 6,438m before being forced to turn around by conditions. Laughton and Nima Sherpa continued to the summit, carrying their bikes on their backs for the final push. They were supported by six Sherpas, a chef, and 11 local porters.