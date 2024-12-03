The 'impossible dream' gets closer as Unbound's only European qualifier opens for entries

Even if you're not really a gravel rider, you'll be aware of Unbound. And if you are, you'll know all about it – only it's likely to be somewhere near the top of a list marked 'impossible dreams'.

This applies all the more if you're Europe-based, making the US race that much more of a distant dream.

For the uninitiated, Unbound, held in Emporia, Kansas, USA and this year won by Lachlan Morton, is arguably the world's most famous gravel event.

Riding the event as a mere mortal (and a UK / Europe-based one at that) has just become that little bit less far-fetched though, because entries for Heathland Gravel, the only European Unbound qualifying race, are now open.

Heathland will be held next August 8-10 at Maasmechelen in Belgium's far east Limburg province, not far from Maastricht which is just across the Dutch border.

The key event at Heathland – the one which could potentially gain you entry to Unbound 2026 – is the 160km (100-mile) race, held on Sunday August 10.

The route takes riders past and over the slagheaps and mining works synonymous with Belgium's industrial heritage, and onto the heath to explore what the event calls "some of the best gravel roads in Flanders". It will also feature timed sections.

There are a total of 50 Unbound places up for grabs, which can be won in different ways. Half of these will be allocated based on age-group performances, while the other half will be allocated at random.

As well as the main 160km Unbound qualifying event, Heathland Gravel offers 110km (68 miles) and 70km (43.5 miles) distances, plus social rides on the Friday and Saturday.

The weekend will also feature music, a Saturday-night campfire, refreshments (including Belgian beer, of course), and the usual mid-event feed stations, plus finisher's medal and t-shirt.

This year's men's and women's Heathland Gravel races – the inaugural editions – were won by Jasper Ockeloen (Netherlands) and Fleur Moors (Belgium) respectively.

In contrast, Unbound has a fair bit more pedigree. In fact, it's one of the most longstanding events of its type.

Formerly known as Dirty Kanza, it was first run back in 2006 as a 200-mile event. It has since broadened its remit to include 25, 50, 100 and 350-mile 'XL' options and stands almost as an unofficial world championship at the top of the gravel tree.