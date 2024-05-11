'There's an appetite for it': Monument Cycling brings live British road racing to TV

With the promise of Eurosport-level quality, Monument has launched its subscription service, with coverage beginning with the Lincoln GP on Sunday

Starting with the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix on Sunday, British elite bike racing will once again have live coverage, for the first time since 2019.

This is thanks to Monument Cycling, a start-up social media production agency, which has moved from clips of National Road Series races on Instagram, to highlights, to now putting the last hour of the elite races out live through their own streaming service.

