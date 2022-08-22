Two cyclists dead and three hospitalised after serious hit and run incident
Driver located and arrested after initially fleeing scene in Catalonia, Spain
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A male driver has been arrested after ploughing into a group of eight cyclists in Catalonia, Spain killing two and seriously injuring three others.
According to El País (opens in new tab) the incident occurred on Sunday morning in the town of Castellbisbal, Catalonia after the driver swerved into the cyclists near the town's railway station. One cyclist died at the scene whereas the other died after arriving in hospital, they were 67 and 72 years old.
The local police force in the Martorell region located a dented red Opel with smashed front windows that was believed to have been involved in the incident. After reporting their findings to the Mossos d’Esquadra, the authorities managed to locate the driver and they were subsequently arrested (opens in new tab).
In the aftermath of the incident, Salvador Ribas of the Catalan Cycling Federation said the group feels ‘helpless’ in the face of such occurrences in which those involved ‘don’t even step on the brakes’. The report from El País also said that the latest fatalities bring the total to 111 killed on the roads of Catalonia this year with six of them being cyclists.
El País (opens in new tab) also reported in May that 200 cyclists have been killed on Spanish roads in the last four years, with 39 killed in Catalonia alone. Experts consulted on the figures attributed the rise in deaths to a cycling boom in Spain over recent years and also a lack of safe infrastructure for cyclists and other road users.
In early July, former World Champion Alejandro Valverde was involved in a hit and run incident in Murcia. Valverde along with his two fellow riders were all hospitalised but none of them sustained any serious injuries.
Eyewitnesses at the time said that one of the riders challenged the driver after a close pass at speed. After taking objection to being challenged by the cyclist the driver then reportedly stopped and reversed straight into Valverde and the rest of the group.
A 69-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was released with charges.
42-year-old Valverde is currently in action at the Vuelta a España and has said he will retire at the end of the current season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, his writing previously featured on Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
Camelbak HAWG Commute 30L - full of neat ideas and great touches; possibly more bag than you need, though
Really it comes down to whether you are a light and fast traveller or you like to have that extra capacity 'just in case'...
By Paul Grele • Published
-
Maxxis expands its tire range with new urban and cargo options
New Maxxis city tires are robust and certified for e-bike use
By Paul Norman • Published
-
Man accused of reversing into Alejandro Valverde released with charges
Valverde didn't suffer major injuries in the hit and run incident and has since been released from hospital
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Alejandro Valverde admits Giro d'Italia 'general classification very difficult because of my age' as he targets stage victory
The Spaniard is hopeful of winning a stage as he competes in the Giro for the just the second time in his career
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
What did we learn from the first elite road races of the year?
Alejandro Valverde is still good; Lotto-Soudal are hungry for results; Biniam Girmay might be a force to be reckoned with
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Alejandro Valverde will ride Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in final season
The Spanish rider consequently won't compete at the Tour de France ever again
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Alejandro Valverde confirms he will stay with Movistar for 2022
The Spaniard enters his 18th year with the Spanish-based team, which could be his last
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Alejandro Valverde says he'll retire after one more year: 'There's no point in going on any longer'
The Spaniard announced that the 2022 season will be his last as a professional cyclist
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Alejandro Valverde says he will retire at the end of 2021
The 40-year-old former world champion wants to add an Olympics Games medal to the vast list of achievements before retiring
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-