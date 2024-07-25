Unbound Gravel lottery opens two months early, ensuring riders are 'more prepared than ever'

Registration window for the 2025 event is November 1-15, 2024

Scenes from the 2024 edition of Unbound Gravel
(Image credit: Life Time)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Want to race Unbound Gravel in 2025? You'll have to throw your name in the hat by November 15, organisers announced today. 

Unbound Gravel, once a gathering of a couple dozen off-road enthusiasts, is now considered to be the world's marquee gravel race with 4,000 riders converging on Emporia, Kansas, to tackle one of its five race courses.

