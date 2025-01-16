Wout van Aert swaps two wheels for... a surf-bike

Belgian star tries out water-borne pedal-power

Wout van Aert Red Bull
(Image credit: Getty Images / Red Bull / Instagram)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Red Bull is well known for its fondness for all sports extreme and diverse. The bike racers in its stable tend to be selected for their multi-disciplined abilities – riders like Wout van Aert love to mix on and off-road, for example, which is right there in the energy drink brand's wheelhouse.

But now Visma-Lease a Bike rider Van Aert has brought a new slant to off-road riding, at the behest of Red Bull. It's still very much off-road, but it's not on trail or dirt either – the latest stunt from Red Bull in Belgium sees Van Aert riding on water.

