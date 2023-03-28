Grab an Garmin Edge 530 discount while you still can - plus more in Amazon UK's Spring Sale

Amazon UK is currently running a Spring Sale and, for what it lacks in quantity (at least in terms of the cycling kit discounts) it makes up for with quality - there's a clutch of handy reductions on Garmin GPS units, 20% off a litre bottles of Stan's sealant and a third off Camelbak water bottles.

If you've got a few gaps in your repertoire of kit after a long winter, now could be a good opportunity to plug a few of them. You can check out the full selection of Amazon's discounts over here (opens in new tab) - but the best products we've already pulled out just below. You'd better be quick, though, as the deals end at midnight on Wednesday, March 29th.

Amazon UK Spring Sale

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 530 | was £259.99 , now £179.99 (opens in new tab) We spotted a leak earlier this week which suggested that the 530 Edge is about to be replaced by a 540 Edge Solar - similar to the 1040 Edge Solar that launched last year. You might want to save your purchase till then - or you might want to grab what might be the last of the discounts on the 530 Edge, which is - and will remain - an excellent model.



(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 130 | was £169.99 , now £99.99 (opens in new tab) Or if the 530 Edge is still out of your price range, there's currently a saving of 41% to be had on the Garmin Edge 130. You lose the colour screen and the base maps, but you can still upload a 'breadcrumb trail' to follow - and it records all the metrics you could want. We highly rated it when we had the Edge 130 in on review

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 | was £249.99, now £149.99 (opens in new tab) If you're looking to track more health metrics and maybe dabble in a bit of cross-training, the Garmin Forerunner 245 has always been a value oriented option - even more so with 40% off currently. It's worth noting that it doesn't have mapping, if that's a deal-breaker for you. You can check out more in our smartwatch buyer's guide over here.

(opens in new tab) Vavert road inner tubes | was £13.99, now £11.49 (opens in new tab) The humble inner tube, what more is there to add? Right now there's 18% off a five pack, putting them at £2.30 a tube. It's more than they used to be a few years ago, but the cheapest we've seen them going for a while

(opens in new tab) Camelbak Podium Dirt | was £15.00, now £10.20 (opens in new tab) We love Camelbak's lid system here at CW. It's super easy to drink from, but the best bit is the locking function, which allows you to throw it in a bag without worrying about leaking. This one comes with a neat little cap to keep the dirt off the top, too.