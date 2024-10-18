'I just really wanted it' - Emma Finucane soars to sprint gold at Track World Championships

Emma Finucane’s parents didn’t get to see their daughter win her first UCI Track World Championships gold medal in Glasgow last year, but they were front row to witness her successful title defence on Friday night.

Inside Denmark’s Ballerup Super Arena, the 21-year-old eased through every race she contested, eventually beating the Netherlands’ Hetty van de Wouw 2-0 in the final.

