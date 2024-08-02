How to watch the Olympic cycling road races at Paris 2024

Get all the information you need to watch the action of the men's and women's Olympic cycling road races at Paris 2024

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates taking gold in the cycling road race at Tokyo 2020.
Richard Carapaz of Ecuador won the gold medal in the men's road race at Tokyo 2020.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Read on to discover how to watch the men's and women's Olympic cycling road races 2024. This guide explains how to watch the action wherever you happen to be in the world - including options to watch for free - as well as details of how to use a VPN to tune in if you're away from home.

2024 Olympic cycling road race key info

Dates: 3 August (men's), 4 August (women's)

Free streams: Channel 9 (Australia), BBC (UK), CBC (Canada)

Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN, 100% risk-free

