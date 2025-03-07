Pogačar's long-range attack, the possible end of SD Worx's era and loose gravel: Everything you need to know about Strade Bianche

Things to look out for, riders to watch, and a guide to Strade Bianche

Women&#039;s Strade Bianche 2021
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket
By
published

Strade Bianche
Saturday 8 March
Distance: 213km (men), 136km (women)
Start: 10:25 (men), 08:50 (women)
Finish: 15:30 (men), 12:30 (women)

The WorldTour and Women's WorldTour season steps up a notch with the race many people think should be a Monument, Strade Bianche. The Italian one-day Classic pits riders against the hills of Tuscany, but also white gravel roads for an extra test.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You mus