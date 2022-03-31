Tom Pidcock signs new five-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock has signed a new deal with Ineos Grenadiers, keeping him with the British team until at least 2027.

The contract was announced on Thursday morning, and follows months of speculation about the world cyclocross champion's future.

In a statement, Pidcock described Ineos as the "right team for me", and that there is nowhere better "in which to spend the next five years of my career".

As well as being the reigning cyclocross world champion, the British rider won gold in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics last year, and has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with on the road.

On Wednesday, Pidcock finished third at Dwars door Vlaanderen, showing his potential across almost all courses and disciplines.

The 22-year old said: "Ineos Grenadiers is the right team for me. It’s become my home over the past year and it’s incredible to think it’s the team I grew up dreaming of joining. To have the trust of the team and Ineos is an amazing feeling.

"With the quality of staff and riders I’ve met and raced alongside, it’s been clear since day one that there’s no better team in which to spend the next five years of my career."

The five year deal means that Pidcock has one of the longest contracts in cycling, with Tadej Pogačar one of the only other riders with as lengthy an agreement. He is at UAE Team Emirates until at least 2027 as well.

“Ineos Grenadiers have backed me all the way, across every discipline I’ve raced in," he said. "I couldn’t have asked for better support leading up to my mountain-bike Olympic gold and cyclo-cross world title. For my future goals - chasing Monuments, world titles, and one day a Grand Tour – this is definitely the best place to be.”

The team's principal, Sir Dave Brailsford, said that Tom was "at the heart of an exciting new generation of young riders who’ve grown up riding multiple disciplines and love full-on racing".

"Tom’s an incredibly talented bike racer but what sets him apart is his versatility," he said. "Already an Olympic gold medallist, cyclo-cross world champion and proven winner on the road, he’s at the heart of an exciting new generation of young riders who’ve grown up riding multiple disciplines and love full-on racing.

"I admire the values he brings to his racing, which fit perfectly with those of the Ineos Grenadiers. Given he is so young, easy going and fun, the intensity and determination he has is remarkable and he gives his all every time he gets on a bike."

“The length of the relationship we’ve agreed with Tom gives us the opportunity to enable his ambitious, multi-disciplined goals," Brailsford said. "While giving him the benefit of learning from the wisdom and experience of his many champion teammates. I’m very excited about what we can achieve together.”

Pidcock will next ride for Ineos at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.