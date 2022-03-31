Tom Pidcock signs new five-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers
Deal will see British world cyclocross champion stay at Ineos until at least 2027
Tom Pidcock has signed a new deal with Ineos Grenadiers, keeping him with the British team until at least 2027.
The contract was announced on Thursday morning, and follows months of speculation about the world cyclocross champion's future.
In a statement, Pidcock described Ineos as the "right team for me", and that there is nowhere better "in which to spend the next five years of my career".
As well as being the reigning cyclocross world champion, the British rider won gold in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics last year, and has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with on the road.
On Wednesday, Pidcock finished third at Dwars door Vlaanderen, showing his potential across almost all courses and disciplines.
The 22-year old said: "Ineos Grenadiers is the right team for me. It’s become my home over the past year and it’s incredible to think it’s the team I grew up dreaming of joining. To have the trust of the team and Ineos is an amazing feeling.
"With the quality of staff and riders I’ve met and raced alongside, it’s been clear since day one that there’s no better team in which to spend the next five years of my career."
The five year deal means that Pidcock has one of the longest contracts in cycling, with Tadej Pogačar one of the only other riders with as lengthy an agreement. He is at UAE Team Emirates until at least 2027 as well.
“Ineos Grenadiers have backed me all the way, across every discipline I’ve raced in," he said. "I couldn’t have asked for better support leading up to my mountain-bike Olympic gold and cyclo-cross world title. For my future goals - chasing Monuments, world titles, and one day a Grand Tour – this is definitely the best place to be.”
The team's principal, Sir Dave Brailsford, said that Tom was "at the heart of an exciting new generation of young riders who’ve grown up riding multiple disciplines and love full-on racing".
"Tom’s an incredibly talented bike racer but what sets him apart is his versatility," he said. "Already an Olympic gold medallist, cyclo-cross world champion and proven winner on the road, he’s at the heart of an exciting new generation of young riders who’ve grown up riding multiple disciplines and love full-on racing.
"I admire the values he brings to his racing, which fit perfectly with those of the Ineos Grenadiers. Given he is so young, easy going and fun, the intensity and determination he has is remarkable and he gives his all every time he gets on a bike."
“The length of the relationship we’ve agreed with Tom gives us the opportunity to enable his ambitious, multi-disciplined goals," Brailsford said. "While giving him the benefit of learning from the wisdom and experience of his many champion teammates. I’m very excited about what we can achieve together.”
Pidcock will next ride for Ineos at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
UCI rules that trans athlete Emily Bridges cannot take part in National Omnium Championships
British Cycling said they "fully recognise her disappointment with today’s decision"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Brave new Worlds: What it's like to compete in the eSports world champs
Vern Pitt charts the story of how a near 40 year-old journalist got to race against the worlds best, in his spare room.
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Egan Bernal back on road bike two months after horror crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider says it is "the happiest day of my life"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock's stomach problems could impact his Classics season
Ineos Grenadier rider failed to make the final of his second Milan-San Remo on Saturday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It's just fast all day': Ethan Hayter on his first WorldTour stage race
The British time trial champion helped his team leaders at Paris-Nice, but also impressed on the time trial
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock and Ethan Hayter lead Ineos Grenadiers squad for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
British team names strong lineup for first Classic of the season
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Filippo Ganna sticks with the climbers in 'ride of the day' performance on UAE Tour summit finish
The Italian time trial specialist showed he is capable of keeping pace on mountain stages too, crossing the line in 11th
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Elia Viviani outsprints the pack in wind-blown stage one of Tour de la Provence
The Ineos Grenadiers rider took his first victory since returning to the team
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tom Pidcock on Val di Sole snow: 'A good start to get cyclocross towards the Winter Olympics'
The Brit finished third in picturesque scenes in Italy
By Jonny Long • Published
-
'My head was filled with doubts and insecurities but I'm ready to win sprints again': says Elia Viviani as he re-joins Ineos in 2022
The former Italian champion and Olympic gold medallist is confident he can get back to the top of sprinting
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published