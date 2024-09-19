UCI Road World Championships 2024 - time trial contenders

Your guide to the favourites for the time trials at the 2024 Zürich Road and Para-cycling Worlds

Grace Brown at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket
By ,
published
in News

The time trials at the UCI Road World Championships 2024 in Zürich are just days away, with the elite women's and men's the first elite road events at this year's Worlds. The races against the clock are scheduled for the opening Sunday - 22 September - with the women's race occurring first, followed by the men's.

Both are over hilly, but not mountainous, courses that finish in the centre of Zürich, the biggest city in Switzerland, with defending champions Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Chloe Dygert among the favourites, although there are lots of people hoping for medals. These include GB's Anna Henderson, silver medallist at the recent Paris Olympics, and Josh Tarling, third last year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸