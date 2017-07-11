Watch: Tour de France 2017 stage 10 highlights
Video highlights of the action from stage 10 of the 2017 Tour de France on Tuesday, July 11
Stage 10 of the 2017 Tour de France is the first day back for the riders after a well-earned rest day.
The short 178km course from Périgueux to Bergerac features few climbs and it is almost inevitable that the day will end with a sprint finish.
With several of the race’s top sprinters now out of the race – Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) – there are less riders to share the spoils. But can anyone stop the in-form Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)?
There’s little to suggest that there will be any changes in the overall classification on a day such as this – although given the previous week’s crashes and mishaps, anything could happen.
The 2017 Tour de France continues on Wednesday with a 203.5km stage from Eymet to Pau, which on paper looks like it could be another sprint stage. The race concludes in Paris on Sunday, July 23.