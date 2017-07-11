Watch: Tour de France 2017 stage 10 highlights

Stage 10 of the 2017 Tour de France is the first day back for the riders after a well-earned rest day.

The short 178km course from Périgueux to Bergerac features few climbs and it is almost inevitable that the day will end with a sprint finish.

With several of the race’s top sprinters now out of the race – Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) – there are less riders to share the spoils. But can anyone stop the in-form Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)?

There’s little to suggest that there will be any changes in the overall classification on a day such as this – although given the previous week’s crashes and mishaps, anything could happen.

The 2017 Tour de France continues on Wednesday with a 203.5km stage from Eymet to Pau, which on paper looks like it could be another sprint stage. The race concludes in Paris on Sunday, July 23.