Watch: Tour de France 2017 stage nine highlights

With just one stage before the race’s first rest day, the Tour de France 2017 took on its most difficult stage yet and perhaps the hardest of the whole Tour.

With seven categorised climbs en route from Nantua to Chambéry over 181.5km, riders were in for a tough day that ends with a treacherous descent from the Mont du Chat.

It could be another day for the breakaway after stage eight saw Lilian Calmejane take the first win from an escape, but there would no doubt be fireworks among the GC contenders, with final steep slopes of the last climb likely to be decisive.

