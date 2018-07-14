Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage eight highlights

After ticking off the longest stage of the race on stage seven of the 2018 Tour de France, the sprinters will once again have the chance to shine on stage eight, a 181km stage between Dreux and Amiens-Métropole.

With a largely flat race profile, the stage looks almost certain to culminate in a bunch sprint with the two two-time stage winners in the race: Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), battling it out for the stage win with yesterday’s winner Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) will be among those looking to take the victory. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) will also be trying to work on his improving form having taken his first top-10 finish of the race on stage seven.

General classification riders like four-time winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the likes of Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) will all just be hoping to get through the day unscathed ahead of the challenge of the Paris-Roubaix cobbles on Sunday.

Catch-up with the best bits of the stage or read up on everything that happened on this long day of racing in our stage seven report.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.