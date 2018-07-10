Watch: Tour de France 2018 stage four highlights

After a frantic and nervous opening stage of the 2018 Tour de France, the riders would certainly have hoped for a slightly easier affair on the race’s fourth stage, 195km from Le Baule to Sarzeau

With a largely flat race profile, the stage looks almost certain to culminate in a bunch sprint with stage one winner Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and stage two winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) both looking to double their tally from the race.

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) will be among those looking to take the victory and potentially steal the yellow jersey ahead of Monday’s team time trial. Others like Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) would be eyeing to claim the stage after failing to contest the finish in the first two sprint stages

General classification riders like four-time winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the likes of Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) will all just be hoping to get through the day unscathed after the dramatic changes to the general classification in Monday’s team time trial.

The 2018 Tour de France started in Noirmoitier en l’Île on Saturday July 7 and finishes three weeks later in Paris on Sunday, July 29.