Cyclist’s death leads to trial of 20mph speed limit in west London borough

Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council will trial the use of 20mph speed limits after calls from campaigners after the death of cyclist Charlotte Landi

A west London borough will start trials of 20mph speed limits on roads in response to call from campaigners after the death of a cyclist.

Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council will roll out a trial of the scheme across from of its roads in response to calls for improved road safety in the wake of the death of cyclist Charlotte Landi.

Thirty-six-year-old teacher Landi died after being involved in a collision with a truck on Chelsea Bridge in September 2017.

Cycle safety campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists staged a mass ‘die in’ protest outside the council’s offices after Landi’s death, and called for a lowering of the speed limit in the borough.

According to GetWestLondon, councillors agreed to trial the 20mph speed limit during a meeting last week but that the roads involved have not yet been announced. Other London boroughs already have 20mph speed limits in place.

Kensington and Chelsea is one of the most densely populated areas in London, yet it is also one of the smallest boroughs.

The truck collided with Landi on September 27 at around 8am, as she cycled to work over Chelsea Bridge. She died of her injuries later that day.

The 40-year-old driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and was later investigated by Scotland Yard on on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

On Tuesday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced the creation of six new cycle routes in the capital which he says will be ‘substantially segregated’ where they appear on main roads.